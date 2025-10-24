EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Eleving Group announces settlement and listing of EUR 275 mln 2025/2030 bonds with a coupon rate of 9.5%



24.10.2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Eleving Group announces the settlement of its EUR 275 mln 9.5% senior secured and guaranteed 2025/2030 eurobonds (XS3167361651).

Listing of the new bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to take place on or around October 27, 2025, and on the Regulated Market of the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange on or around October 29, 2025.

All information on the offering process, the securities prospectus approved by the CSSF of Luxembourg, and the documents for inspection are available on the Group's website: https://eleving.com/investors .

Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as the Capital Markets Partner of the Group.

The Home Member State of Eleving Group, pursuant to Article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC, is Luxembourg.



About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,200 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.

Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447



