Mitteilung der Eleving Group S.A.

Strong financial performance and a solid foundation for continued growthOperational and strategic highlights

Profitability

- Eleving Group ended the first nine months of 2025 with stable growth in the revenue. The total revenue for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to EUR 178.8 million, representing a 13.2% increase compared to the corresponding reporting period of 2024.

- The Group maintained a diversified business operations portfolio, generating a well-balanced revenue stream from all the core business lines:- Traditional vehicle financing products contributed EUR 57.2 million to the revenue (a 7.7% increase compared to the first nine months of 2024).- Flexible and subscription-based products contributed EUR 44.6 million to the revenue (a 28.2% increase compared to the first nine months of 2024).- Consumer lending products contributed EUR 77.0 million to the revenue (a 10.0% increase compared to the first nine months of 2024).

- The Group's adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 73.1 million, an increase of 12.4% compared to the corresponding reporting period of 2024.

- The net portfolio at the end of the third quarter of 2025 reached EUR 409.6 million, up by 10.3% compared to the EUR 371.2 million at the start of the nine-month reporting period.

- The net profit before FX and discontinued operations amounted to EUR 32.0 million, up by 27.5% from the EUR 25.1 million in the corresponding reporting period of 2024.

- The total net profit for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to EUR 23.6 million, an increase of 7.8% compared to the EUR 21.9 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Growth

- During the first nine months of 2025, Eleving Group repeatedly achieved a record-high loan issuance volume, issuing EUR 323.5 million to new and existing clients-a 23.4% increase compared to the EUR 262.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Of this amount, EUR 165.7 million accounted for the vehicle finance products, while EUR 157.8 million-for consumer finance.

- In the third quarter of 2025, Eleving Group issued loans totaling EUR 122.0 million, representing a 15.7% increase from the second quarter of 2025, when the volume of issued loans stood at EUR 105.5 million. The increase in the issued loan volume was driven by the addition of smartphones to the product portfolio, which contributed EUR 7.6 million. Motorcycle loans in the third quarter of 2025 also recorded ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...