

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK), an Italian investment lender, announced on Wednesday that it has acquired an equity stake of around 9 percent in Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK), a German banking company.



A 4.49 percent stake has been acquired in an accelerated book building offering on behalf of German Government in line with its intention to reduce its stake in Commerzbank.



The rest of the stake has been acquired through market activity.



The transaction will impact UniCredit's CET1 ratio by around 15 bps and will not affect the existing distribution policy, the bank said.



