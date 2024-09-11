Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research | Closed End Investments Volta Finance Limited (VTAS) | FY'24: another year of outperformance Volta's monthly to its FY-end of July reported an NAV total return of 19.7% while annualised cash receipts are 22% of the July NAV, consistent with levels seen since mid'22. For 16 consecutive months, it has generated positive NAV returns. In this note, we detail the different elements that have driven this performance. We note both positive markets and incremental value added by the manager. To put Volta's returns into perspective, YTD to end-July, there has been a +10.8% total NAV return, more than twice the level of high-yield debt markets (US and Europe), which returned ca.4.5%. The discount appears anomalous with such a performance. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/volta-fy24-another-year-of-outperformance/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here . To contact us: Hardman & Co

