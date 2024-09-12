Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Appointment of Strategic Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

12 September 2024

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Appointment of Strategic Adviser

Former Intel Blockscale Executive

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused on an R&D and investment programme within blockchain technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jose Rios as Strategic Adviser.

Mr. Rios is the former General Manager of Blockchain and Business Solutions in the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group at Intel Corp, where he spent 25 years. He was instrumental in the Blockscale ASIC project - Intel's dedicated chip for Bitcoin mining - and he brings extensive expertise in ASIC chip design, production and proprietary architecture development to QBT.

Mr. Rios has been privately consulting for the Company since the latter part of 2023, and has now agreed to accept the position of Strategic Adviser. He has already played a pivotal role in forging key relationships with some of the leading players in the global Bitcoin industry and he has also provided strategic guidance on the market positioning of QBT's technology. Mr. Rios has actively assisted QBT at major industry events including, Bitcoin Amsterdam 2023, Bitcoin Disrupt 2024 in Miami and Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, with plans to attend Amsterdam Bitcoin 2024. His close involvement with the Company will ensure QBT's growing recognition at the forefront of industry events and developments.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Chairman of QBT, commented: "QBT was a keen supporter of Intel's Blockscale project, from the end 2022 to the early months of 2023, when the ASIC chip production was discontinued. Around that time, we were introduced to Mr Rios, its project manager and, following a period of mutual understanding into what QBT was looking to create, Jose initially agreed to consult for the Company in a private capacity. This has resulted in extremely valuable insights for QBT with regards to the Bitcoin industry, the major players in the sector and the analysis of key trends.

"Today's announcement that Mr Rios has agreed to become Strategic Adviser is an important step for us and one which we value very highly knowing the contribution he will bring to the Company."

About Jose Rios:

Mr. Rios, aged 51, is a seasoned technology executive with over two decades of experience in sales, engineering and product development within the semiconductor industry in Silicon Valley. Jose has a strong background in custom silicon design, having overseen multiple high-performance computing projects across AI, automotive and blockchain sectors. His expertise spans from initial concept through to production, with a focus on optimising solutions for complex, data-intensive workloads. Mr. Rios' extensive background in ASIC chip development and his strategic acumen in blockchain technology align perfectly with QBT's mission to innovate in the Bitcoin mining space. His expertise will be a tremendous asset as QBT seeks to expand its influence and technological capabilities within the industry.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating, John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector, and which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.