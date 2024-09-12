

The Kroger Co. (KR) has reaffirmed its annual adjusted earnings outlook of $4.30 to $4.50 per share, compared with the analysts' forecast of $4.44 per share.



Todd Foley, Interim CFO of Kroger, said: 'Our solid sales results through the first two quarters of the year give us the confidence to raise the low end of our full-year identical sales without fuel guidance by 50 basis points. We now expect identical sales without fuel to be in the range of 0.75% to 1.75%.'



He further noted that positive customer trends have been supporting sales momentum that it expects to continue in the second half also.



KR was trading up 0.97 percent at $52 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Q2 Results:



Below are the earnings highlights for Kroger Co. (KR):



Earnings: $466 million in Q2 vs. -$180 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.64 in Q2 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $681 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.91 per share Revenue: $33.912 billion in Q2 vs. $33.853 billion in the same period last year.



