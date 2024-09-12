

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L), parent company of Vodafone Spain, announced on Thursday that Vodafone Spain (VOD) and Telefonica de Espana have signed a new fibre wholesale deal, replacing the current contract set to expire at the end of 2024.



The latest deal aims to optimize the use of existing network and investments, providing significant economic benefits to Vodafone Spain compared to the previous arrangement.



Eamonn O'Hare, Chairman and CEO of Zegona, commented, 'This new fibre wholesale agreement with Telefonica fully complements our recently announced FibreCo transactions and completes the transformation of Vodafone Spain's fixed line strategy. The powerful combination of these agreements will deliver national fibre coverage with no incremental network investment.'



