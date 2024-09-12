A 138,000 sq. ft site for production of Made-in-America battery systems for heavy and light vehicles

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the expert in battery systems for light and heavy electric vehicles, announces the inauguration of its North American headquarters and its new industrial site in Columbus, Ohio. This modern site was designed to meet the growing needs of North American customers, whether in the heavy or light vehicle sector, meeting "Buy America" standards.

Strengthening Forsee Power's presence in North America

The inauguration of this site marks a key step in Forsee Power's expansion strategy. Located in Hilliard, in the Columbus metropolitan area, this 138,000-square feet (13,000 sqm) site will house the Company's North American headquarters as well as production and R&D operations. The site already accommodates 2 versatile assembly lines capable of producing 8 different models of battery systems and forecasts a production capacity of 3 GWh by 2028, that will be scalable. It will play a strategic role in the supply of battery systems for the heavy vehicles market (buses, trucks, non-road vehicles and trains) as well as for the light vehicle market (3 and 4 utility wheels, two-wheelers, recreational vehicles).

Meeting the local growing demand and creating local jobs

Forsee Power will help meet the growing demands of the North American electric vehicle market, while optimizing the local supply chain and meeting the requirements of U.S. federal vehicle funding program. By 2028, Forsee Power plans to recruit 150 employees to strengthen its local teams, delivering industry-specific training and collaborating with universities and schools to develop curricula in the battery system industry.

To get started quickly, Forsee Power duplicated production lines that already successfully operate in Europe and Asia. In addition, the Group is working on adapting new solutions specific to the American market. These developments will build a solid industrial base and stimulate innovation in the development of battery solutions tailored to the needs of North American customers.

Jay Deis, President of Forsee Power North America, is responsible for building the organization, production operations and product expertise necessary to support the development of the North American market. His strong experience in the automotive and commercial vehicle industry, acquired in international companies, will be a major asset for Forsee Power's success in the region.

Christophe Gurtner, Chairman and CEO of Forsee Power: "The opening of our new production site in Ohio is a crucial step in our expansion strategy in North America. Perfectly aligned with the US 2030 plan to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, our expertise and our ability to innovate in zero-emission solutions position us as a key player in supporting the decarbonization of transportation in North America

"Ohio offers a powerful combination of opportunity, innovation, and affordability that can't be found anywhere else, and our track record for helping companies succeed in the electric vehicle market can't be beat. We welcome Forsee Power to Ohio and appreciate the jobs and investment they're bringing here,"said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.

"A global leader in cutting-edge battery system technology, Forsee Power's move to Ohio is part of a wave of industrial onshoring and reshoring that has sparked a renaissance of the American Midwest, with Ohio leading the way," said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. "This is the result of teamwork from the local and state level and a commitment to shared success that is driving companies like Forsee Power to call Ohio home," declared J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 3,500 buses and 140,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

