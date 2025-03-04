Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, announces that Turkish manufacturer Bozankaya has chosen the FORSEE PULSE 15 high-power battery system to equip the trolleybuses in Prague for which they recently won a tender.

This comes after a first announcement in January of 33 trolleybuses for the Municipality of Timisoara in Romania.

From now on, Forsee Power will equip the entire range of Bozankaya's new generation of trolleybuses, available in 3 lengths: 12, 18 and 24 meters. The Turkish manufacturer has selected two of Forsee Power's technologies to power its electric buses equipped with pantographs: FORSEE ZEN PLUS for opportunity charging, and FORSEE PULSE 15 for fast charging at bus stops.

Forsee Power battery packs will be manufactured in Chasseneuil-du-Poitou, France. The Group also operates factories in North America and Asia to meet global demand.

