

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has recently announced a major software update for the PlayStation 5, bringing a host of new features and improvements to enhance the gaming experience.



One of the standout features is the introduction of the 'Welcome hub,' allowing PS5 users to personalize their home screen widgets to monitor console storage, battery levels of accessories, and friends lists. Additionally, an updated version of the Explore tab, previously available only in the US, will now be accessible to select users in that region, with a wider rollout planned in the coming weeks.



Another exciting addition is the Party Share feature, enabling users to generate shareable links for their voice chat sessions. This innovation makes it effortless for friends on different messaging platforms to join the party chat, regardless of whether they are on the user's PlayStation Network friends list.



Furthermore, Sony has confirmed that features from the recent PS5 beta testing will be universally available starting today. These enhancements encompass personalized 3D audio profiles for headphones and earbuds, customizable Remote Play settings for user accessibility, and adaptive charging for a range of controllers, including the DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, and Access controllers. It's important to note that adaptive charging is an exclusive feature of the PS5 Slim and the highly-anticipated $700 PS5 Pro.



According to Sony's announcement, this latest update for the PS5 will be gradually rolled out to all users in the weeks ahead, demonstrating the company's commitment to continually improving and evolving the gaming experience for PlayStation enthusiasts.



