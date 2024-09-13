Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
WKN: A2AJ82 | ISIN: FI4000206750 | Ticker-Symbol: 4K8
Tradegate
11.09.24
19:46 Uhr
3,885 Euro
+0,030
+0,78 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAMUX OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMUX OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8103,93009:30
3,8503,89009:30
PR Newswire
13.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altti Väisänen appointed as Kamux's Director, Business Development

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 13.9.2024 at 9:30

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altti Väisänen (40, M.Sc.Econ.) has been appointed Director, Business Development, Car Flow & Data, at Kamux Corporation and a member of the Group Management Team as of October 10, 2024. In his role, Väisänen is responsible for Kamux Group's car-related presales processes as well as the company's strategy implementation and data activities. He will be based in Espoo, Finland, and report to CEO Tapio Pajuharju.

Most recently Väisänen worked at the U.S.-based Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, where he held the position of Senior Director, Strategy and Special Projects. Prior to that, he worked as Director, Supply Operations & Logistics at Swappie, and at VR Group for example as VP of Strategy & Corporate Development. In addition, he has worked at Assistor Oy and Avelon Autologistics Oy, which are closely linked to the automotive industry, as well as at Bain & Company.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I am extremely happy to welcome Altti Väisänen to Kamux. Acceleration of strategy implementation, developing car related processes, and data driven decision making are crucial for customer satisfaction and our success. Altti has extensive experience and an impressive track record of building efficient company-wide processes with a customer-centric approach, as well as successful implementation of strategic initiatives. In addition, Altti brings to our management team valuable process know-how and significant experience in the presales process of cars."

Altti Väisänen: "I am very excited for the opportunity to join Kamux on its path to profitable growth and to continue the strategy implementation as well as building scale and standardization in Kamux's car flow together with Kamux employees and customers. I was impressed with the customer-focused entrepreneurial mindset and the can-do attitude of the organization."

The members of the Group Management Team are:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;
Jukka Havia, CFO;
Jani Koivu, Managing Director, Kamux Finland;
Martin Verrelli, Managing Director, Kamux Germany;
Aino Hökeberg, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer, interim Managing Director, Kamux Sweden;
Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer;
Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer (until Sept 30, 2024); and
Altti Väisänen, Director, Business Development, Car Flow & Data (as of Oct 10, 2024)

For more information, please contact:

Tapio Pajuharju. CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200
Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, tel. +358 50 632 16

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in preowned cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 73 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/altti-vaisanen-appointed-as-kamux-s-director--business-development,c4037024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altti-vaisanen-appointed-as-kamuxs-director-business-development-302247506.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
