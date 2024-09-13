

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British electricity and gas utility company National Grid Plc (NG.L, NGG) said on Friday that it has reached a deal with HM Government to sell National Grid's Electricity System Operator or ESO for 630 million pounds in cash.



The agreement will serve as an important milestone to create an independent National Energy System Operator or NESO.



The transaction is expected to conclude on October 1, when HM Government, together with Ofgem, plan to establish NESO.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News