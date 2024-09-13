Cytta Corp. and bSafe Form Strategic Alliance to Launch Consumer Model for CyttaCARES Crisis Alert and Emergency Response System

Leading the Charge in Women's and Children's Safety with Groundbreaking Technology and Real-Time Protection Solutions

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA), a pioneer in advanced video and safety solutions, has partnered with bSafe Group AS to launch a groundbreaking suite of consumer-focused personal safety products. As Cytta prepares for the release of its CyttaCARES platform, both companies are combining cutting-edge technologies to provide unmatched protection for individuals and communities.

In an era of rising concerns around crime, personal security, and emergency preparedness, Cytta and bSafe are responding with scalable solutions designed to keep users safe in any situation. The personal safety market is experiencing tremendous growth, fueled by technological advancements and increasing consumer demand for real-time protection. Cytta is strategically positioning itself as a leader in this space with innovative tools that ensure safety, security, and peace of mind.

Natalia Sokolova, President and COO of Cytta Corp., remarked, "As a mother and President of this company, I know how critical safety is for families. Our collaboration with bSafe allows us to deliver real-time safety solutions that empower and protect, whether it's ensuring the security of a loved one walking home or keeping our children safe at school.""The demand for personal safety solutions has never been greater, and we are thrilled to work with bSafe to deliver technology that not only protects but empowers users. From individuals walking alone at night to families in schools, our partnership is making real-time safety accessible."

Key Features of the bSafe App: Personal Protection in Your Hands

bSafe is designed to offer instant, 24/7 protection, combining sophisticated features that allow users to quickly alert contacts or first responders in emergencies:

SOS Button : One press activates an emergency alert, sending real-time location data, audio, and video streams to trusted contacts or emergency services.

Voice-Activated Alerts : Allows users to discreetly trigger an SOS alert, even when they cannot access their phone.

Live Video Streaming and Automatic Recording : As soon as an alert is triggered, video and audio are recorded and shared, documenting incidents in real-time, providing valuable evidence, and ensuring accountability.

Follow Me Function : Users can share their live location with selected contacts, allowing them to monitor their journey in real-time and respond if needed.

Fake Call Feature: Helps individuals de-escalate uncomfortable situations by simulating a phone call, providing an immediate exit from potential danger.

The bSafe Button is a key addition, offering a discreet, wearable device that instantly activates the SOS alert system, even when the user's phone is out of reach. Whether walking home late at night, traveling alone, or facing a potential emergency, users can feel confident knowing help is just a click away.

Together, bSafe and CyttaCARES offer a comprehensive solution that addresses both individual and organizational needs. For consumers, it provides peace of mind in everyday scenarios. For institutions, it ensures heightened security and coordination in critical situations.

A Thriving Market for Personal Safety

The personal safety market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increased public awareness of crime, the rise of smart technology, and the need for advanced security solutions. Research shows that demand for personal safety apps and devices is expanding rapidly, with consumers looking for simple, intuitive tools that help them stay safe.

Cytta Corp. is positioned to become a leader in this booming market, offering solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and organizations. The nationwide rollout of bSafe, supported by the forthcoming release of CyttaCARES, is timed perfectly to capitalize on this growing demand. These technologies will revolutionize how people think about and interact with personal safety, offering real-time protection, emergency coordination, and peace of mind - all within a seamless, user-friendly platform.

Examples of How Cytta and bSafe are Protecting Users:

A college student walking home late at night can use the Follow Me function to share their live location with friends, while the Fake Call feature offers a discreet way to exit uncomfortable situations.

A single parent can feel confident using the bSafe Button while out on a morning run, knowing that a simple press can instantly send an SOS signal with their real-time location.

Schools equipped with CyttaCARES can quickly activate real-time video and location sharing in the event of a lockdown, providing critical data to law enforcement for faster, more efficient response.

"Our mission is to provide safety at every level-whether it's an individual protecting themselves or an institution protecting its community," added Natalia. "Our mission is to ensure safety on all fronts-whether it's protecting loved ones or an institution safeguarding its community," Natalia said. "We are not just offering apps and tools; we are shaping a future where people can live without fear, knowing that help is always just a tap away."

Conclusion

With the bSafe and CyttaCARES platforms, Cytta Corp. is leading the charge in the personal safety revolution. As the demand for real-time, proactive safety solutions continues to grow, Cytta is set to become a dominant player in this expanding market. The upcoming nationwide rollout of bSafe, alongside the release of CyttaCARES, positions Cytta to redefine personal and community security, ensuring users stay safe, connected, and protected, no matter the situation.

For more information, visit www.cyttacorp.com

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) is at the cutting edge of video streaming and communication solutions, driving innovation to enhance operational efficiency and public safety. Our flagship product, CyttaCOMMS, ensures secure, real-time video streaming across any drone brand, providing seamless integration and heightened situational awareness for law enforcement and emergency responders. Cytta's innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. CyttaAIR, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency.

About bSafe Group AS

bSafe is a leading developer of personal safety applications that prevent and document crime, violence, and emergencies. Their app features live video streaming, SOS alerts, voice-activated recording, and GPS tracking, serving individuals, businesses, and municipalities around the world.

bSafe Group AS

Rich Larsen, CEO

rich.larsen@getbsafe.com

For more information about Cytta Corp and our groundbreaking technology solutions, please visit www.cytta.com.

Call Local: 1 740 CYTTAUS (298 8287)

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com Natalia Sokolova, President & COO

Direct: (424) 333-0595 (or message)

Natalia@cytta.com Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022 (or message)

Gary@cytta.com Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development

mikeelliott@cytta.com

(689) 222-8708 SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

