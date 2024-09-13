

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) announced on Friday that ENHERTU showed significant clinical effectiveness in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and brain metastases, based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast12 Phase IIIb/IV trial.



The trial revealed a 61.6% progression-free survival rate at 12 months for patients with brain metastases, a 58.9% CNS progression-free survival rate at 12 months, and a 62.7% objective response rate among patients without brain metastases. The company noted that ENHERTU's safety profile was consistent with findings from prior studies.



ENHERTU is a HER2-targeted DXd antibody-drug conjugate developed by Daiichi Sankyo and is being co-developed and marketed by both AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.



