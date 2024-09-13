

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nintendo Co., Ltd. has officially announced an exciting new addition to its product lineup: the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch OLED bundle. This highly anticipated bundle has been confirmed for release in Australia and New Zealand, with a launch date set for October 24. While the initial announcement focuses on these two regions, there is a strong possibility that the bundle will eventually be made available in other markets as well, although official confirmation for those regions is still pending.



The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch OLED bundle will come with the game pre-installed on the console, allowing players to dive straight into the action without any delays. The bundle will also include a standard white Nintendo Switch OLED console, which is known for its vibrant display and enhanced audio features, making it an ideal choice for both casual and dedicated gamers alike.



In addition to this exciting release, there are growing indications that Nintendo may introduce more Switch bundles for consumers later this year. If these rumors prove to be accurate, fans can expect to see two new Nintendo Switch Lite bundles hitting the shelves. Furthermore, a standard Nintendo Switch bundle is also rumored to be in the works, which is expected to include the popular Nintendo Switch Sports game along with a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.



Moreover, there are whispers of another Switch OLED bundle being developed, although specific details regarding its contents have yet to be revealed. The announcement of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch OLED bundle not only excites fans but also lends credibility to the speculation surrounding these additional bundles. As reported by Gamerant, the anticipation surrounding these potential releases is building, and fans are eager to see what Nintendo has in store for them in the coming months.



