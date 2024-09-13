Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Corp. (CSE: SPLY) is pleased to announce that the Company has added to its executive bench strength with the appointment of Richard Paolone to its Board of Directors.

Richard Paolone is a Toronto-based securities lawyer with extensive experience in corporate finance, securities law, and mergers and acquisitions. Currently lending his expertise to Safe Supply, he plays a key role in advising on a range of strategic business initiatives. Mr. Paolone has represented numerous companies in both private and public offerings of debt and equity securities, showcasing his comprehensive understanding of capital markets and regulatory environments. His legal counsel has been pivotal to a number of successful M&A and go-public transactions, spanning diverse industries including mining, cannabis, carbon credits, oil and gas, technology, and plant-based food sectors.

In addition to his transactional work, Mr. Paolone has built a robust reputation as a trusted advisor to management teams and boards, ensuring legal and regulatory compliance while facilitating business growth. His broad experience also includes serving as a director or officer for several private and publicly traded companies, where he continues to provide strategic insights and governance expertise to help guide their success in competitive markets.

Additionally, Safe Supply Streaming Corp. announces that 1,000,000 options have been issued to Directors of the Company. The options are priced at $0.05, expiring three years from the dates of issuance and vesting quarterly with the first 25% vesting on the date they are granted.

About Safe Supply Streaming Corp.

Safe Supply Streaming Corp. (CSE: SPLY) is at the forefront of transforming the med-tech landscape, committed to leveraging innovative technologies to enhance healthcare and safety. With a strategic focus on growth and development, the company is dedicated to providing advanced solutions and driving substantial value for its stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

