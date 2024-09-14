Rektron Group Inc.: Rektron Announces Successful IPO and Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Tradegate Exchange and Corporate Updates

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / Rektron Group Inc. ("Rektron" or the "Company") (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) a global commodities trading house, proudly announces the successful completion of its initial public offering (the "IPO") and its commencement of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "REK.U".

The IPO, which raised USD$5 million through the sale of units at USD$1.50. Each unit consisted of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of USD$2.25 for 3 years, until August 23, 2024. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the Company and sets the stage for its next phase of growth and development.

"We are thrilled to have reached this pivotal moment for Rektron," said Ricardo Phielix, CEO of Rektron. "The successful IPO and our listing on the CSE are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team we are excited to embark on this new chapter and are committed to delivering value to our shareholders while continuing to expand our trading business verticals."

Rektron's listing on the CSE provides a platform for the company to leverage its strengths in commodities trading, enabling it to expand its market reach and accelerate its strategic initiatives. The funds raised from the IPO will be used for scaling up the Company's trading activities, the costs related to the IPO including selling commissions and other fees, and for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The company's debut on the CSE marks the beginning of a new era of growth and opportunity for Rektron. Investors and stakeholders are invited to follow the Company's progress and participate in its journey as a public entity.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Tradegate Exchange Listing

Further, the Company's common shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") and on the Tradegate Exchange ("TE") under the ticker symbol "F75".

The FSE is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings with securities. The electronic trading platform of the FSE, XETRA, has made it the world's second largest fully electronic cash market with direct linkage to all other major European financial hubs. This listing will help to increase the Company's trading liquidity and facilitate investment in Rektron by European investors through the Frankfurt listing as major financial hubs like Switzerland, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein, Monaco and others are reached easily. The TE is a fully regulated German trading exchange, 75% owned by Deutsche Börse AG. TE facilitates trading in over 10,000 securities from around the world. This listing complements the trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and facilitates European investors being able to purchase and trade the Company's shares with low transaction costs.

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

The Company has appointed its director, Moises Michan Portillo to act as the Chief Operating Officer (the "COO") of the Company.

Mr. Michan Portillo has an expansive resume from trading Fixed Income, Foreign Currency and Commodities at some of the most respected Wall Street financial institutions (including Citi Bank and Goldman Sachs). Mr. Michan Portillo embarked on his career at JP Morgan's Corporate High Yield desk in New York on the High Yield Bond issuances and leveraged loan syndication desk, engaging with some of the largest corporates in the United States. Mr. Michan Portillo was subsequently recruited by Goldman Sachs' Foreign Currency (FX) platform in Princeton, New Jersey. At Goldman Sachs, Mr. Michan Portillo was involved in trading FX, FX Options and Commodities. He then moved to Citi's FX desk initially covering the Latin American banks based out of New York. Ultimately, Mr. Michan Portillo was responsible for both Latin America and Citi's European Banks coverage based out of London. Mr. Michan Portillo graduated from New York University, and fluent in Catalonian, Spanish, French and manages well communicating Italian too. Mr. Portillo is also the COO of multiple subsidiaries of the Company.

Receipt of Requisition for a Special Meeting

The Company received a notice of requisition for a special meeting of shareholders (the "Requisition") on September 11, 2024.

The Requisition has been made by Callan Partners Limited and Nile Flow Limited, the significant shareholders of the Company, which requires that the Company call and hold a meeting of shareholders, pursuant to section 167 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). The meeting is being requisitioned to effect certain changes to the Board of Directors as specified in the Requisition.

The Company is reviewing the Requisition and will respond within the time required by the Act. Rektron shareholders are not required to take action at this time.

MACA Agreement

The Company has entered into an agreement dated September 1, 2024 with Mid Atlantic Capital Associates Ltd. ("MACA"), an arm's length party to the Company. Pursuant to the agreement, MACA has agreed to provide strategic communication and investor awareness services in North America and Europe, assisted the Company to arrange listing on the FSE and TE, as well as advertising and increasing online exposure on social media platforms. The consideration to be paid is USD$250,000 a year. The agreement is in effect until August 31, 2025, renewable with the consent of the parties for an additional year. MACA's business address is Suite 406 - 5307 Victoria Drive, Vancouver BC, V5P 3V6, e-mail: chasdflynn@midatlcap.com, telephone number: (604) 628-4999. MACA currently owns 2,095,917 common shares of the Company.

Market Making Services by ITG

Moreover, the Company has engaged Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the CSE. Pursuant to the engagement, ITG will trade common shares of the Company on the CSE with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of C$6,000 per month, plus taxes, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew automatically for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice.

There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options of the Company as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals held an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ITG is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto-based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors, Rektron Group Inc.

Ricardo Phielix

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Manny Bettencourt

Email: ir@rektrongroup.com

Phone: +1 (289) 482-0744

Web: https://www.rektrongroup.com/

About the Company

The Company is the holding and parent company of Rektron AQ Limited, which is the holding and parent company of DL Hudson Limited. DL Hudson Limited is the trading arm of a group of companies, of which there are several subsidiaries that support the group's global commodity trading operations. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, while Rektron AQ Limited is headquartered in London, UK.

The Company focuses on maintaining an experienced team of management and traders, extensive geographical and product diversification, trading and logistical expertise, and financial and risk management. The team at the Group is composed of energy and metals traders, City of London and Wall Street bankers. The trading expertise includes principal energy and metals products, particularly ferrous and nonferrous metals, Energy Transition Commodities ("ETC"), recycled metals and crude and Euro VI-compliant refined oil products. The Company transacts across all compliant markets following the international trade regulations and guidelines.

