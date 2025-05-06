Rektron Group Inc.: Rektron Group Announces Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary DL Hudson Opens a Branch in Geneva, Switzerland

New location strategically positions DL Hudson, Rektron's trading arm, at the center of a key global trading hub

Unlocks opportunities to strengthen relationships with major European clients and further drive trade

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) ("Rektron" or the "Company"), a global commodity trading group that specializes in trading energy, metals, and energy transition commodities, today announced that one of its trading subsidiaries, DL Hudson Limited, has opened a new office in Geneva, Switzerland.

"The new Geneva office brings us to the forefront of global trade and will help us build on the great momentum we've had in our energy and metals trading business, which was the primary driver of our 24% year-over-year revenue growth in 2024," said Atanas Kolarov, Chief Executive Officer of Rektron. "We are well-positioned to expand our coverage capabilities for global trading activities, attract top-tier talent, and strengthen our presence within the international commodities market."

The new Geneva office will support the trading activities of Rektron subsidiary DL Hudson Limited. Rektron has a global presence, including, United Kingdom, Germany, UAE, Bulgaria, Thailand, China, Italy, Canada, France and India.

About Rektron Group Inc.

The Company is the holding and parent company of Rektron AQ Limited, which is the holding and parent company of DL Hudson Limited. DL Hudson Limited is the trading arm of a group of companies, of which there are several subsidiaries that support the group's global commodity trading operations. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, while Rektron AQ Limited is headquartered in London, UK.

The Company focuses on maintaining an experienced team of management and traders, extensive geographical and product diversification, trading and logistical expertise, and financial and risk management.

The team at the Group is composed of energy and metals traders, and finance professionals with expertise from the City of London and Wall Street. The trading expertise includes principal energy and metals products, particularly ferrous and nonferrous metals, recycled metals and Energy Transition Commodities ("ETC"), crude oil and Euro VI-compliant refined oil products. The Company and its affiliates transact across all compliant markets following the international trade regulations and guidelines. Please visit www.rektrongroup.com for further information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Martyna Jovaisaite, Investor Relations

Rektron Group Inc.

investorrelations@rektrongroup.com

+1 (604) 359-5412

Chris Santa Cruz

Alliance Advisors IR

csantacruz@allianceadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rektron's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rektron's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the signing of the definitive agreement and the closing of the proposed acquisition, and other factors set forth under "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's amended and restated final prospectus dated August 12, 2024. Rektron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rektron to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: Rektron Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rektron-group-announces-its-wholly-owned-subsidiary-dl-hudson-op-1023709