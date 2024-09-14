Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 14.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold bricht wieder Rekorde: Warum dieser dritte Anstieg anders ist und wie man profitieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D1W6 | ISIN: US86804J2042 | Ticker-Symbol: Y7K
Frankfurt
04.09.24
12:01 Uhr
19,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.09.2024 16:24 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sunwoda Energy: Sunwoda Inside at RE+ 2024: Showcasing Comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions Across the Full Industrial Chain

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At RE+ 2024, Sunwoda made a significant impact under the theme "Sunwoda Inside," underscoring its leadership in providing end-to-end energy storage solutions. With 27 years of experience in battery technology, Sunwoda has developed a comprehensive ecosystem spanning battery cells, battery packs, Battery Management Systems (BMS), Energy Management Systems (EMS), and fully integrated energy storage solutions.

Energy Storage Cells on Display

Sunwoda's longstanding expertise enables it to deliver integrated energy storage solutions that set industry benchmarks. At RE+ 2024, Sunwoda unveiled its state-of-the-art 314Ah and 600Ah+ ultra-large capacity cells. The 314Ah cells, widely applied in the NoahX 5MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), boast multiple certifications and higher energy density, enhancing their reliability across diverse applications.

The new 600Ah+ cells, designed for 20-foot containerized energy storage systems exceeding 6.5MWh, represent a technological leap in energy storage. These cells provide precise voltage control and compatibility with 2000V high-voltage systems, with expected delivery slated for 2025.

Comprehensive Solutions for Diverse Energy Needs

Sunwoda showcased a full spectrum of energy storage solutions at the event.The NoahX 5MWh liquid-cooling storage system, with over 12,000 cycles and a design life exceeding 20 years, plays a vital role in the global energy transition. Successfully deployed in Zhejiang Province's largest independent grid-side storage project in June, this system has also gained traction in international markets, including Europe and Australia.

In the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector, Sunwoda introduced the NoahX 417kWh liquid-cooled outdoor cabinet system. Featuring the high-safety, long-cycle 314Ah cells, this solution integrates Sunwoda's advanced BMS and EMS technologies to ensure operational stability, optimal energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

For residential applications, Sunwoda continues to expand its global footprint, with active projects in Germany, Italy, the UK, France, and Spain. Its flexible and scalable products, ranging from 5kWh to 180kWh, are designed to meet diverse customer needs and drive the transition to green energy in both households and businesses.

About Sunwoda Energy

As a subsidiary of Sunwoda Group, Sunwoda Energy specializes in comprehensive energy storage solutions, including network energy, residential/C&I/utility ESS, and smart energy solutions. Sunwoda offers integrated Source-Grid-Load-Storage-Cloud solutions, with comprehensive services covering sales, investment, construction, and operational management across the entire product lifecycle.

CONTACT: Zeng Edward, zengqinghua@sunwoda.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunwoda-inside-at-re-2024-showcasing-comprehensive-energy-storage-solutions-across-the-full-industrial-chain-302248342.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.