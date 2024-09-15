

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German billionaire Mathias Dopfner and KKR are nearing a deal to split the media giant Axel Springer (AXELF.PK), according to the Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the matter.



The report stated that the two sides are expected to discuss the proposed structure of a deal that would give KKR majority control of the company's profitable classifieds business at a supervisory board meeting on Thursday.



The deal, which values the entire company at 13.5 billion euros, with more than 10 billion euros allocated to the classifieds business, has been a topic of discussion at several previous board meetings, the report added.



