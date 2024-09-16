Regulatory News:

Offered to 179,000 employees in 54 countries, Sequoia 2024 was subscribed to by nearly 80,000 employees, representing a subscription rate of almost 45%, the highest ever recorded in the history of Veolia (Paris:VIE).

In line with the operations carried out annually since 2018, Sequoia 2024 reiterates Veolia's commitment to involve its employees in the development of their company and its value creation.

The amount invested, around €356 million including leverage, resulted in the issue of 14,504,094 new shares, representing 2% of the share capital. On completion of Sequoia 2024, the Group's employees will strengthen their position as Veolia's largest shareholder, holding to date, above 9% of the company's shares capital. This success testifies to the commitment of the Group's employees to the new objectives set out in the GreenUp 24-27 strategic plan.

As of 13 September 2024, this issue will bring the total number of Veolia Environnement shares in circulation to 740,652,608.

"At Veolia, employees are the company's largest shareholders, and I am particularly proud of that! The success of the Sequoia 2024 employee shareholding initiative reflects the trust and commitment of our employees to Veolia's ambitions, as set out in our new strategic plan, GreenUp. Their participation in this collective effort strengthens our ability to meet current and future challenges with a very strong ambition: to accelerate the ecological transformation by combining our various businesses water, waste, and energy in order to decarbonize, depollute, and regenerate resources," said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia.

