Veolia North America: Veolia Expands U.S. Hazardous Waste Treatment Leadership Through Strategic Acquisitions and Organic Growth

Acquisition of three leading U.S. hazardous waste management companies located in Massachusetts and California

A decisive step in the company's ambition to double the size of its North America business, with a focus on hazardous waste treatment, one of the boosters of GreenUp

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Veolia, the world leader in hazardous waste treatment with 5b$ in this activity, patented technologies and a worldwide presence, today announced actions to expand its hazardous waste treatment and disposal business in North America through investment, acquisitions and capacity expansion. The company announced c.$350 million (€300m) in global investments worldwide, including three new U.S. acquisitions in Massachusetts and California and reaffirmed plans to expand existing facilities.

As reshoring drives the growth of US manufacturing industries and medical technologies continue to advance, hazardous waste treatment and disposal capacity must anticipate this demand. Veolia's global leadership in hazardous waste management allows the company to meet these needs, ensure environmental security for communities, and provide safe, proven solutions for industrial hazardous waste.

Veolia Acquires Three Leading Hazardous Waste Providers

In Massachusetts, the company has acquired New England Disposal Technologies and New England MedWaste. With these acquisitions, Veolia now operates the state's only permitted medical waste disposal facility, as well as two of the state's three permitted household hazardous waste disposal sites. The acquisitions also expand Veolia's leadership in serving the Massachusetts healthcare and life science industries.

In California, the company has acquired Ingenium, a leading waste management service firm specializing in packaging, transportation, recycling and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, biological, universal and radioactive waste. This builds on a prior strategic partnership between the two companies to lock in guaranteed high-temperature treatment capacity for customers at Veolia incinerators.

A vast and powerful network of infrastructure in the US, including a state-of-the-art thermal treatment facility to start up in Arkansas

Veolia, which owns six high-temperature incinerators at three sites in the United States (Port Arthur, TX - Gum Springs, AR - Sauget, IL) also gave an update on the expansion of its unique high temperature hazardous waste treatment facility in Gum Springs, Ark., which has been undergoing a multi-year expansion that will make it one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally sustainable facilities of its kind in the world. When the facility starts up it will progressively bring new permitted incineration capacity to the market, much of it already contracted as part of long-term agreements.

The new incinerator design incorporates energy recovery to produce power for the site and therefore is subject to the EPA's recycling designation of H050 for wastes received for treatment. This designation, coupled with the multiple environmental awards already received by the project, further reinforces Veolia's position as a provider of environmentally sustainable waste management solutions. This ability to turn waste into a resource and to design facilities that are both essential for the regions and increasingly virtuous perfectly aligns with the ambitions set out in Veolia's strategic GreenUp program, which aims to depollute, decarbonize, and preserve resources.

In addition to these state-of-the-art high temperature incinerators, Veolia also owns 49 transport and transfer platforms in 29 states as well as significant capacities for the recycling of liquid hazardous waste and electronic waste. Thanks to this wide range of solutions and facilities, the Group is able to efficiently meet the growing needs of local industrial players.

Bob Cappadona, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia's North American Environmental Solutions and Services business said: "Our team is proud to be at the forefront of Veolia's plans to lead the hazardous waste industry, by investing in growth, expanded capacity and new environmental technologies. The teams at New England Disposal Technologies, New England MedWaste and Ingenium are outstanding performers and are aligned with our GreenUp strategy, our purpose-driven and our customer-centric approach. Together we are positioned to make a real difference for the industry and the planet." Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia said this week during a thematic event on the subject of hazardous waste organized in northern France at one of the largest high-temperature incinerators in Europe: "Hazardous waste treatment is becoming a strategic bottleneck for many industries, especially those undergoing transformation or reshoring production, it's also an essential topic for human health and ensuring environmental security. By reinforcing our footprint through both organic investment and acquisition, we are positioning Veolia to remain ahead of the curve. Our global presence, the combination of our expertises, innovative technologies, and ability to scale rapidly enable us to deliver tailored, high-value-added services, while accelerating time-to-market for innovative waste treatment solutions."

ABOUT VEOLIA IN NORTH AMERICA

Veolia in North America is the top-ranked environmental company in the United States for three consecutive years, and the country's largest private water operator and technology provider as well as hazardous waste and pollution treatment leader. It offers a full spectrum of water, waste, and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. Veolia helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Veolia has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across North America.

www.veolianorthamerica.com

ABOUT VEOLIA GROUP

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024.

www.veolia.com

CONTACTS

VEOLIA IN NORTH AMERICA

Nate Pepper

Vice President, Communications

346-351-0024

nathan.pepper@veolia.com

