PHINIA's Global Emission Standards Booklet continues long-standing commitment to educating the market on evolving fuel regulations, a project initially developed by Delphi in 1993

The guide is the only globally comprehensive emissions Booklet available, detailing current 2024/2025 standards as well as historical and future standards

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN), a global leader in premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket products, today publishes its 2024/25 Emission Standards Booklet for heavy-duty and off-road vehicles, engines, and machinery. The only globally comprehensive guide of its kind, the Booklet helps vehicle and engine manufacturers and other industry professionals keep up to date with the complex and evolving emission standards landscape.

First published in 1993 by PHINIA's leading global aftermarket brand, Delphi, this is the first time the Booklet has been published under the PHINIA brand. This guide provides the heavy-duty and off-road industries with a comprehensive understanding of the global emissions standards they need to meet, supporting customers and others in the industry with internal combustion technology in the transition to a cleaner tomorrow. The Booklet covers key emission standards from the EU, USA, Japan, China, South Korea, and India, as well as other relevant regions.

"PHINIA's work in developing more fuel-efficient combustion technologies, alongside lower- and zero-carbon alternatives, is helping to power a better tomorrow," comments Todd Anderson, Chief Technology Officer at PHINIA. "This is the foundation of everything we do and is an important reason why for over 30 years we have published the Emission Standards Booklet. By bringing together all global emission standards for heavy-duty and off-road vehicles, engines and machinery, we are helping the industry fulfil its environmental obligations and lead from the front when it comes to delivering cleaner and more efficient technology."

Anderson continues: "This Booklet comes just a month after PHINIA released its inaugural Annual Sustainability Report, in which we outlined our initial sustainability strategies, 2023 performance across key environmental and social metrics, and responsible business practices. We are committed to developing and manufacturing products and solutions designed to enhance efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of vehicles, industrial machinery, and other applications, and this guide helps the industry do the same."

PHINIA and its strong brand portfolio, including Delphi, Delco Remy, and Hartridge, represent over 100 years of vehicle manufacturing expertise, helping to deliver market-leading solutions designed to contribute to a lower carbon future centered around cleaner, more efficient combustion and alternative fuels.

The Booklet is available to download here.

About PHINIA

PHINIA is an independent, market-leading, premium solutions and components provider, with over 100 years of manufacturing expertise and industry relationships and a strong brand portfolio that includes DELPHI, DELCO REMY and HARTRIDGE. With over 13,000 employees across 44 locations in 20 countries, PHINIA is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

Across commercial vehicles and industrial applications (heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, off-highway construction, marine, aviation, and agricultural), and light vehicles (passenger cars, trucks, vans and sport-utility), we develop fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions designed to keep combustion engines operating at peak performance, while at the same time investing in advanced technologies to unlock the potential of alternative fuels.

By providing what the market needs today to become more efficient and sustainable, while also developing innovative products and solutions to contribute to lower carbon mobility, we are the partner of choice for a diverse array of customers powering our shared journey toward a cleaner tomorrow.

2024 PHINIA Inc. All Rights Reserved.

(DELCO REMY is a registered trademark of General Motors LLC, licensed to PHINIA Technologies Inc.)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916491481/en/

Contacts:

For further information or if you'd like to connect with PHINIA, please contact phiniapr@fox.agency