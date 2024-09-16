Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
WKN: A2DT94 | ISIN: DK0060816148 | Ticker-Symbol: 5IJ
Frankfurt
13.09.24
12:04 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2024 12:58 Uhr
65 Leser
First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - increase

New shares in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 20 September 2024. The new shares are issued due
to completion of a directed issue. 



Name:              Conferize      
-----------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0060816148    
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name:           CONFRZ       
-----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 983,562,233 shares 
-----------------------------------------------------
Change:             470,307,183 shares 
-----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  1,453,869,416 shares
-----------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.0125     
-----------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.01      
-----------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          138515       
-----------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S
