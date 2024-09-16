First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - increase

New shares in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 20 September 2024. The new shares are issued due to completion of a directed issue. Name: Conferize ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060816148 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONFRZ ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 983,562,233 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 470,307,183 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 1,453,869,416 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.0125 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138515 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S