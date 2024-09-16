SynBiotic has built up a leading platform company that spans the hemp and cannabis industry to cover the full value chain, from cultivation through to sales. Management buys and builds ventures that create and market hemp, cannabis and cannabinoid products for both medical and recreational use, while continually seeking investments in exciting new verticals. Recreational cannabis use has recently been partially legalised in Germany, while the same legislative changes have benefited the medicinal market. Having built its platform prior to these changes, SynBiotic is seeing its investments bear fruit and we believe it is well-positioned for any further relaxation in cannabis legalisation in Germany.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...