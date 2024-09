Aptevo Therapeutics and Alligator Bioscience Announce Data from Phase 1 ALG.APV-527 Monotherapy Trial Showing 60% of Evaluable Patients Achieved Stable Disease in Solid Tumor Study

Early Data Indicate Clinical Activity in Patients with Multiple Solid Tumor Types

Prolonged stable disease lasting >11 months demonstrated in Breast Cancer Patient

Favorable Pharmacokinetics, Safety and Tolerability Observed

Data Presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology on September 14, 2024

SEATTLE WA and LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Aptevo Therapeutics ("Aptevo") (Nasdaq:APVO) and Alligator Bioscience AB ("Alligator") (ATORX) today announced positive interim data from the dose escalation phase of their Phase 1 trial evaluating ALG.APV-527 for the treatment of solid tumors likely to express the tumor antigen 5T4. The results, which include clinical activity, safety, tolerability outcomes, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics were presented in a poster session on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

ALG.APV-527, is a first-in-class bispecific antibody that targets 4-1BB and the tumor antigen 5T4. The compound is being evaluated in a multi-center, dose escalation trial that has 18 patients included in the safety analysis. These patients received multiple, prior rounds of therapy for the treatment of solid tumor types. The trial is approaching full enrollment and interim results include:

Clinical Activity/Efficacy

Nine of 15 efficacy evaluable patients (60%) have a best overall response to date of stable disease (SD) The longest SD duration was in a breast cancer patient who entered the study with progressive disease, achieved stable disease and remained on study for >11 months. This patient successfully transitioned to a higher dose level twice One colon cancer patient with sustained SD remains on study for more than four months



Safety and Tolerability

ALG.APV-527 demonstrated positive safety and tolerability across all cohorts

A maximum tolerated dose has not been identified

Evidence of favorable pharmacokinetics and biological activity of ALG.APV-527

ALG.APV-527 could be measured in all patients with serum concentration of ALG.APV-527 consistent with the administered dose and preclinical predictions.

Biomarker analyses confirm biological activity of ALG.APV-527

"4-1BB has been a target of interest - though with excess toxicity - for decades, and novel bispecific approaches like this will enable us to maximize anti-tumor immunity while limiting the systemic toxicity concerns that have plagued this key immune costimulatory receptor. With this backdrop, these Phase 1 interim results are very encouraging, with ALG.APV-527 showing a positive safety profile with 60% of evaluable patients achieving stable disease, meaning not progressing for variable time frames including one breast cancer patient being treated with monotherapy on study with SD for more than 11 months. We are excited to see signs of clinical activity, underscoring the potential of the drug to benefit patients with solid tumors in the clinical setting, supported by a positive safety and tolerability profile," stated Thomas Marron, MD, PhD, Professor in Immunology & Immunotherapy and in Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, participating Investigator of the trial.

Trial Overview

The ALG.APV-527 Phase 1 trial is a multi-center, multi-cohort, open-label dose-escalation trial that includes administration of ALG.APV-527 in up to six escalating dose levels in a 3+3 design*. The trial is enrolling adult patients with multiple solid tumor types/histologies likely to express the 5T4 antigen. ALG.APV-527 will be given intravenously once every two weeks. The trial is assessing the safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary anti-tumor activity of ALG.APV-527.

*The 3+3 design proceeds in cohorts of three patients treated at increasing dose levels. Dose escalation stops when at least two out of three or six patients experience dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) at that dose level.

About ALG.APV-527

ALG.APV-527 is a bispecific conditional 4-1BB agonist, only active upon simultaneous binding to 4-1BB and 5T4. This has the potential to be clinically important because 4-1BB can stimulate the immune cells (antitumor-specific T cells and NK cells) involved in tumor control, making 4-1BB a particularly compelling target for cancer immunotherapy. 5T4 is an oncofetal tumor associated antigen overexpressed on numerous solid tumors including non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC), breast, head and neck, cervical, renal, gastric, and colorectal cancer.

Preclinical studies, highlighting the differentiated design of the molecule that minimizes systemic immune activation, allowing for highly efficacious tumor-specific responses as demonstrated by potent activity in preclinical models, has been published in the peer-reviewed publication, Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Aptevo is seeking to improve treatment outcomes and transform the lives of cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's portfolio includes several promising drug candidates, with the CD40 agonist mitazalimab as its key asset. Furthermore, Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., several undisclosed molecules based on its proprietary technology platform, Neo-X-Prime, and novel drug candidates based on the RUBY bispecific platform with Orion Corporation. Out-licensed programs include AC101/HLX22, in Phase 2 development, by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc.

Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

