Ronn Inc Requested to Lead Hydrogen Development Meeting With Tobique First Nations Economic Development Council

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / RONN INC (OTC:RONN)

RONN Inc. announced today a request to return to Canada and the Tobique EDC council's first hydrogen summit to lead the discussions on further expansion of their August 2024 agreement to include other First Nations Tribes and the development of policies addressing the climate, protection of the land and people.

Julian Moulton stated, "Partnering with RONN INC. to develop hydrogen hubs within New Brunswick, the Tobique Nation, and surrounding areas presents a unique opportunity to capitalize on the growing clean energy market and the Net Zero clean emissions initiative. This initiative promises economic benefits, environmental stewardship, and technological leadership, making it a compelling investment for sustainable future growth."

Mr. Ford stated again that the agenda would include the previously stated focus by the EDC of Tobique First Nationsplans to maximize the potential use of their new wind farm working with RONN Inc. to produce power for hydrogen generation, for a multitude of uses extending beyond Tobique First Nations territory to New Brunswick, St. John, including other First Nations Tribes within Canada, Mr. Ford added that our discussions since last year with other tribes within Canada continue to progress, an even accelerated with the success of TOBIQUE FIRST NATION and Julian Moulton.

