Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5QZ | ISIN: FI4000512496 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CD
Frankfurt
16.09.24
15:29 Uhr
12,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFELINE SPAC I OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFELINE SPAC I OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,40013,80015:59
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2024 14:58 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIFELINE SPAC I PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2024   16 SEPTEMBER 2024   SHARES

LIFELINE SPAC I PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Lifeline SPAC I Plc's name to Canatu Plc will be valid in the
Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 17 September 2024. At the same
time Company's trading code will be changed from LL1SPAC to CANATU and the
Company's issuer code from LL1 to CANATU. 



Updated identifiers:

New company name: Canatu Plc

New trading code: CANATU

New issuer code: CANATU

ISIN code: FI4000512496

Orderbook ID: 236569



Nasdaq Helsinki Listing Services
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.