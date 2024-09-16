Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIFELINE SPAC I PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2024 16 SEPTEMBER 2024 SHARES LIFELINE SPAC I PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Lifeline SPAC I Plc's name to Canatu Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 17 September 2024. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from LL1SPAC to CANATU and the Company's issuer code from LL1 to CANATU. Updated identifiers: New company name: Canatu Plc New trading code: CANATU New issuer code: CANATU ISIN code: FI4000512496 Orderbook ID: 236569 Nasdaq Helsinki Listing Services