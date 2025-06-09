Canatu Oyj: Canatu Plc appoints Nedal Safwat as Chief Development Officer and President of Canatu Inc

Canatu Plc Press release 9 June 2025 at 9:00 am EEST

Canatu Plc appoints Nedal Safwat as Chief Development Officer and President of Canatu Inc

Canatu Plc (CANATU, Nasdaq First North, Finland) announces the appointment of Dr. Nedal Safwat (PhD in Biochemistry) as Chief Development Officer of Canatu Plc and President of Canatu Inc, effective June 9, 2025. In his new role, Dr. Safwat will lead Canatu's Medical Diagnostics business unit and serve as a member of the Management Team.

Dr. Safwat brings over 20 years of industry expertise in medical diagnostics and a strong track record in business development across leading global organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Portfolio and Program Management Office at Cepheid (2025). Before that, he served as the Vice President, Head of Molecular Diagnostics Sales and Marketing - North America at QIAGEN (2021-2024), and Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at ChromaCode, Inc. (2020-2021). He also held multiple leadership roles in product development and commercial functions at bioMérieux (2009-2020).

Juha Kokkonen, CEO of Canatu Plc, commented: "Dr. Nedal Safwat's appointment is a key milestone in establishing Canatu as a globally relevant technology company in the medical diagnostics industry. Under his leadership, we will accelerate the development of highly sensitive electrochemical biosensors for unmet needs and, crucially, generate a specific roadmap and products that vividly demonstrate the unique differentiations of Canatu's CNT technology in medical diagnostics. This roadmap will also highlight how our technology can enable a broader range of diagnostic applications through key partnerships."

Dr. Nedal Safwat, incoming CDO and President of Canatu Inc., added: "I am honored to join Canatu at this exciting stage of growth and innovation. The technology is perfectly positioned to address the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostic tools and new medical applications. I look forward to working closely with the team to accelerate the development of breakthrough biosensor solutions and build strong collaborations with key industry partners."

Medical diagnostics are expected to increasingly transition from laboratory-based testing to point-of-care (POC) solutions in various parts of the care chain. Canatu aims to become a leader in highly sensitive, rapid POC diagnostic sensors and is developing focused applications.

