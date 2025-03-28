Canatu Oyj: Canatu appoints Tapani Salminen as the Chief Operations Officer; Mikko Vesterinen's interim CFO role transitioning to permanent CFO

Canatu Plc Company announcement 28 March 2025 at 08:55 am EET

Canatu appoints Tapani Salminen as the Chief Operations Officer; Mikko Vesterinen's interim CFO role transitioning to permanent CFO

Canatu Plc announces changes in its management team to continue its strategy execution and growth as a leader in advanced carbon nanotubes (CNTs).

Tapani Salminen has been appointed the company's new Chief Operations Officer (COO) and member of the management team, effective April 1, 2025. Salminen will be responsible for organizing and scaling operations to support rapid growth, overseeing production, supply chain management, facilities, quality, and IT.

Tapani Salminen (M.Sc. Eng., born 1989) joins Canatu from Vaisala Plc., where he has held several positions, including Supply Chain Director (2025), Director of Instrument Factory (2021-2024), and Quality and Operational Excellence Director (2019-2021).

Mikko Vesterinen (M.Sc. Econ. and Bus. Adm., born 1983) has been appointed the company's permanent Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He served as Canatu's interim CFO starting in January 2025. The change will be effective from 28 March 2025.

Canatu's CEO, Juha Kokkonen, comments on the changes:

"I am pleased to welcome Tapani to Canatu. He has broad experience in similar roles and is well-equipped to help us drive the scaling of our operations. I am also pleased with Mikko's transition to permanent CFO. Mikko has excelled in his interim role, and his continued leadership will be crucial in strengthening our financial strategy. I wish both Tapani and Mikko success in their new roles."

As of today, the Canatu's management team members are:

Juha Kokkonen, CEO

Mikko Vesterinen, CFO

Ilkka Varjos, CTO

Tapani Salminen, COO

Heikki Heinaro, CPO, Semiconductor BU

Jussi Rahomäki, CPO, Automotive BU

Samuli Kohonen, CSO

Mari Makkonen, VP, IR, Communications and Marketing

Ann-Sofi Reims, VP, HR

Taneli Juntunen, VP, Core Engineering

Risto Laine, VP, Equipment Engineering

All members of the management team report to CEO Juha Kokkonen. Other previous management team members will continue with Canatu in different roles.

Tapani Salminen, COO and Mikko Vesterinen, CFO, Canatu Plc

About Canatu

Canatu (CANATU, Nasdaq First North, Finland) is a fast-growing deep technology company creating advanced carbon nanotubes (Canatu CNTs), related products, and manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor, automotive, and medical diagnostics industries. Together with pioneering companies, Canatu transforms products with nano carbon for a better tomorrow.

Canatu's versatile platform technology has broad potential applications. Its current core includes CNT membranes for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) processes in the semiconductor industry, enabling the manufacturing of the most advanced chips, as well as film heaters for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry. Additionally, electrochemical sensors for medical diagnostics are in the development phase. Canatu's patented CNT reactors and Dry DepositionTM method yield clean and pristine CNTs. The company operates through two business models: selling CNT products directly, as well as selling CNT reactors and licensing the related technology so that customers can produce CNT products under a limited license.

Headquartered in Finland, Canatu also operates in the US, Japan, and Taiwan. Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Aalto University's Nanomaterials Group, Canatu currently has around 140 employees representing 35 nationalities, with 20 per cent holding or pursuing doctorates. Discover more at www.canatu.com and follow us on LinkedIn.