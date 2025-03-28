Canatu Oyj: Canatu's Financial Statement Bulletin 2024

Canatu Plc Company release 28 March 2025 at 9:00 am EET

Canatu's Financial Statement Bulletin 2024

This is a summary of Canatu Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2024. The complete Financial Statements Bulletin is attached to this company release and is available at: https://canatu.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

Year 2024 in short:

Canatu Plc (CANATU, Nasdaq First North, Finland) was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on 17 September 2024 after a combination between Lifeline SPAC I Plc and Canatu Finland Oy.

Strong revenue growth continued by 62.1% to EUR 22.0 million (13.6).

Gross profit increased by 43.1% to EUR 13.8 million (9.6), i.e. 62.5% (70.9%) of revenue.

Strong revenue growth was driven by the semiconductor business, with Canatu shipping its first two CNT100 SEMI reactors (formerly: S-100) and continuing mass production of inspection membranes.

Total capital expenditure (CAPEX) reached EUR 5.0 million (4.7), with key investments focused on a new automated production line, an ISO3 cleanroom, advanced instrumentation, coating technology, and patents. Seven patent applications were submitted, and 13 new patents were granted for previously made inventions.

Canatu expanded its workforce, increasing full-time equivalent employees to 123 (93), ending the year with a total headcount of 137 (109).

Key figures (unaudited, pro forma)

EUR million 1-12/2024 1-12/2023 Change % Revenue 22.0 13.6 62.1% Gross profit 13.8 9.6 43.1% as percentage of revenue, % 62.5% 70.9% EBITDA -3.6 -0.4 -698.8% as percentage of revenue, % -16.1% -3.3% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -5.3 -1.8 -189.7% as percentage of revenue, % -24.1% -13.5% Adjusted EBIT* -4.8 -1,4 -254.7% as percentage of revenue, % -21.9% -10.0% Profit (loss) for the financial period -1.7 -1.6 -4.9% Cash flow from operating activities -2.1 -3.6 42.2% Capital expenditure 5.0 4,7 7.4% Average number of employees during the period 123 93 32.3% Earnings per share (EUR), basic -0.05 -0.05 -4.9%

*Operating profit/loss (EBIT) adjusted for special items related to amortization of goodwill, totaling EUR 0.5 million for 1-12/2024 (1-12/2023: EUR 0.5 million).

CEO Juha Kokkonen:

2024 was a year of strong growth and key milestones for Canatu. Following our listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on 17 September 2024, through the combination with Lifeline SPAC I, we delivered revenue of EUR 22 million, marking another year of solid growth.

We sustained strong top-line growth, increasing revenue to EUR 22.0 (13.6) million in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of over 95% since 2020. The revenue growth supported a strong gross profit, which grew by 43.1% to EUR 13.8 (9.6) million, representing 62.5% of revenue.

Strong demand for advanced chips, particularly for AI and cloud computing, fuelled growth, driving increased demand for CNT reactors and products. In 2024, the semiconductor industry accounted for a very large share of Canatu's revenue at 89.6%, while the automotive sector made a limited contribution of 10.3%. Medical diagnostics had no material impact as it remained in the development phase.

We shipped our first two CNT100 SEMI reactors to global semiconductor customers, both designed for CNT pellicle membrane production. The reactors are initially built at Canatu's factory, where they undergo Factory Acceptance Test (FAT). After being shipped and re-installed at the customer's site, the reactors undergo Site Acceptance Test (SAT) before production starts.

We continued solidifying our position as a leading supplier of inspection membranes for patterned extreme ultraviolet (EUV) mask inspection. We continued mass production of inspection membranes for debris filtering in the semiconductor business unit and launched mass production for a new program in the conductive film business unit. Overall, Canatu carried out mass production across 11 programs, including both CNT products and reactors. Since 2015, Canatu has delivered over 1.1 million sensors with zero field returns.

In 2024, we made significant investments in research, development, and intellectual property. During the year, we submitted seven initial patent applications, and were granted 13 new patents for previously made inventions. Among the granted patents, two were specifically related to CNT reactor technology: one for a catalyst cartridge and another for an injector designed to introduce gases into the CNT synthesis process. At the end of 2024, Canatu held 137 patents and 76 pending applications across 39 distinct families, along with trade secrets covering its processes, reactor technology, and applications.

Our total capital expenditure (CAPEX) reached EUR 5.0 million in 2024, up from EUR 4.7 million in 2023. Key investments were focused on a new automated production line, an ISO3 cleanroom, advanced instrumentation, coating technology, and patents.

Our success is built on our people. We expanded our workforce, growing full-time equivalent employees from 93 in 2023 to 123 in 2024, with a total headcount of 137 (109) at the year-end.

We are moving full speed ahead, accelerating investments in both our existing businesses and future developments. We continue to strengthen our team with key hires and enhance our systematic screening of opportunities in collaboration with partners to discover emerging new applications for our advanced CNT - transforming products for a better tomorrow with nano carbon.

To our investors, employees, customers and partners-thank you for your trust and commitment. We look forward to continuing this journey together.

2025 outlook

Canatu sees that the company's long-term potential in the three business focus areas-Semiconductor, Automotive, and Medical Diagnostics-has remained unchanged.

Canatu expects that its revenue for the financial year 2025 will be weighted towards the second half of the year. This is primarily driven by the anticipated timing of potential new CNT100 SEMI reactor orders and the associated revenue recognition of such orders.

In the near term, Canatu sees that there are certain factors, which affect the revenue visibility and may increase the volatility of the company's revenue development, particularly in the Semiconductor and Automotive businesses. For example, the roll-out of ready CNT pellicles ultimately depends on Canatu's customers and their processes.

In accordance with its disclosure policy, Canatu does not issue any specific numerical guidance or other financial outlook for the financial year 2025 at this point. However, the company will assess the possibility of issuing such guidance or outlook later during the financial year.

Semiconductor outlook

In the near-term, Canatu expects that royalty and consumable revenue from existing CNT100 SEMI reactor customers will depend on three key steps: (i) the customers need to complete the final Site Acceptance Tests (SAT) of the first two CNT100 SEMI reactors and related equipment Canatu shipped in 2024; (ii) the customers need to receive certain internal and/or external approvals for their ready CNT pellicles; and (iii) the customers need to ramp-up high-volume production of ready CNT pellicles. Since Canatu has agreed to deliver the reactors for CNT pellicle membrane production, the final timing of steps two and three and hence of such royalty and consumable revenue depends on the customers and their processes, not on Canatu.

Furthermore, Canatu expects that any potential follow-on CNT100 SEMI reactor orders from existing customers will likely also be subject to the successful completion of the final SATs for the first two CNT100 SEMI reactors and peripherals Canatu shipped in 2024. Canatu expects these SATs to be completed in 2025.

Canatu expects to sustain its position as a leading supplier of inspection membranes used in patterned EUV mask inspection for debris filtering in the financial year 2025.

As a key priority for 2025, Canatu focuses on supporting its customers to reach the capability to launch the production of ready CNT pellicles. At the same time, Canatu continues to invest in the development of new inspection membrane products and the next-generation CNT SEMI reactors.

Canatu expects that the Semiconductor business will be the largest contributor to the group's revenue also in the financial year 2025.

Automotive outlook

In the Automotive business, the ramp-up of ADAS camera heater mass production has been delayed due to certain customer processes. Canatu expects the mass production ramp-up to commence in 2025.

At the same time, Canatu is working towards advancing its cooperation and work on developing future solar cells. If Canatu is successful in these efforts, this would have a positive impact on the Automotive business unit's revenue in 2025.

Medical Diagnostics outlook

Canatu currently focuses on accelerating the development of its Medical Diagnostics business and is working on a refined application and go-to-market strategy for the business area. The new strategy is expected to be launched in the second half of 2025.

Canatu expects that the Medical Diagnostics business will make a non-material contribution to the 2025 financial year revenue relative to the contributions by the Semiconductor and Automotive businesses.

Proposal of the Board of Directors for distribution of profit

Canatu Plc's distributable earnings on 31 December 2024 totaled EUR 117,248,866.05 of which profit for the year was EUR 192,695.31. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend is distributed for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024, and that the result for the financial year is recognized in the retained earnings.

Annual Report 2024

Canatu will publish its Annual Report for the year 2024, including the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors, on week 16.

Annual General Meeting 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Canatu Plc is scheduled to be held on 15 May 2025. The notice of the Annual General Meeting, which includes the board's proposals, will be published as a separate company release.

Webcast

A live webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held today, Friday 28 March, at 13:00 EET. The event will be held in English. CEO Juha Kokkonen and Chief Financial Officer Mikko Vesterinen will be presenting at the event. The webcast can be followed live at https://canatu.videosync.fi/q4-2024.

A recording of the webcast will be made available later at canatu.com/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Additional information

Juha Kokkonen CEO juha.kokkonen@canatu.com +358 40 543 0367

Mikko Vesterinen CFO mikko.vesterinen@canatu.com +358 50 521 7908

Mari Makkonen VP, IR, Communications & Marketing mari.makkonen@canatu.com +358 50 442 2343

Certified adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), tel. +46 (0)73 856 42 65

About Canatu

Canatu (CANATU, Nasdaq First North, Finland) is a fast-growing deep technology company creating advanced carbon nanotubes (Canatu CNTs), related products, and manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor, automotive, and medical diagnostics industries. Canatu partners with forerunner companies, together transforming products for better tomorrows with nano carbon.

Canatu's versatile platform technology has broad potential applications. Its current core includes CNT membranes for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) processes in the semiconductor industry, enabling the manufacturing of the most advanced chips, as well as film heaters for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry. Additionally, electrochemical sensors for medical diagnostics are in the development phase. Canatu's patented CNT reactors and Dry DepositionTM method yield clean and pristine CNTs. The company operates through two business models: selling CNT products directly, as well as selling CNT reactors and licensing the related technology so that customers can produce CNT products under a limited license.

Headquartered in Finland, Canatu also operates in the US, Japan, and Taiwan. Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Aalto University's Nanomaterials Group, Canatu currently has around 140 employees representing 35 nationalities, with 20 percent holding or pursuing doctorates. Discover more at www.canatu.com and follow us on LinkedIn.