Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
16.09.24
15:41 Uhr
14,080 Euro
-0,100
-0,71 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,14014,19516:09
14,14014,19516:09
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 15:18 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation to Hold Conference Call on 3Q Earnings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16


CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2024 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Monday, September 30, 2024, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to discuss the company's third quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruise.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com, and www.seabourn.com.

For information on Carnival Corporation's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, visit www.carnivalsustainability.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jody Venturoni

1 469 797 6380

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Beth Roberts

1 305 406 4832


© 2024 PR Newswire
