Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation to Hold Conference Call on 3Q Earnings

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16



CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2024 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Monday, September 30, 2024, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to discuss the company's third quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com .

