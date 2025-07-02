

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L) announced that Carnival plc priced its private offering of 1.0 billion euros aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2031. The Notes Offering is expected to close on July 7, 2025.



The Notes will pay interest annually on July 15 of each year, beginning on July 15, 2026, at a rate of 4.125% per year. The Notes will be unsecured and will mature on July 15, 2031



The company expects to use the proceeds from the Notes Offering to fully repay the borrowings under Carnival Corporation's first-priority senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2027 and to repay a portion of the borrowings under Carnival Corporation's first-priority senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2028.



In conjunction with the company's prepayment of $450.0 million on June 27, 2025 towards the 2027 Term Loan Facility, this transaction builds on its continuing efforts to deleverage, reduce interest expense, simplify its capital structure and manage its maturity profile.



