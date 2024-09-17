Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 11:30 Uhr
107 Leser
Gaming Innovation Group: GiG publishes investor presentation regarding the proposed distribution of GiG Platform

ST JULIANS, Malta, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4 September 2024, Gaming Innovation Group Inc. ("GiG") convened a special meeting of shareholders to resolve on the spin-off of GiG Platform as an independent company (the "Spin Off"). Today, an investor presentation has been published with further information on the proposed distribution and the business of GiG Platform.

The investor presentation offers a synopsis of GiG Platform, provides the rationale for the Spin Off, presents the management team, tracks GiG Platform's progress & financial performance and showcases the strategy of the business. For additional information, please refer to the Plan of Separation appended to the notice to the Special Meeting of Shareholders on 23 September 2024, which is available on GiG's website. The investor presentation will also be available at www.gig.com.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Carter, CEO Platform & Sportsbook, richard.carter@gig.com
Phil Richards, CFO Platform & Sportsbook, phil.richards@gig.com, +44 7789743288

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gig-publishes-investor-presentation-regarding-the-proposed-distribution-of-gig-platform,c4038471

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15972/4038471/a8a3de8133458380.pdf

GIG Platform investor presentation 17 09 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gig-publishes-investor-presentation-regarding-the-proposed-distribution-of-gig-platform-302250109.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
