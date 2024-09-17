

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) Monday announced initiation of two Phase 1 studies evaluating ASC30 as both once-monthly subcutaneous injection and once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of obesity.



The Company expects topline data from both the studies in the first quarter of 2025.



Ascletis said that ASC30 is the first and only small molecule GLP-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonist that can be dosed once-monthly subcutaneously and once-daily orally to treat obesity.



