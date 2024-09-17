Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its Fiscal Second Quarter financial results for the period ended July 31, 2024, after market closing on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

The Company will host an investor webinar for its Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 9:00am PT (12:00pm ET). The webinar will be hosted by Andrea Aranguren, Chief Executive Officer and Monika Russell, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a corporate update, review the second quarter financial results, and discuss the company's outlook; followed by a Question & Answer session.

Webinar Details:

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/MHUB-Q2-2025

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Time: 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET)

Dial-in: 778-907-2071 (Vancouver local)

647-374-4685 (Toronto local)

Confirmation #: 841 7925 5160

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223514

SOURCE: MineHub Technologies Inc.