Fiscal 2025 marked a strategic shift in MineHub's revenue model, as the Company prioritized the growth of stable, recurring SaaS revenue over non-recurring and highly variable professional services contracts, resulting in a 17% YoY increase in SaaS revenue.

MineHub's customers transacted US$14.7 billion in commodities on the MineHub platform in Fiscal 2025, a 20% year-over-year increase, reflecting strong growth and customer engagement.

The Company achieved a 100% renewal rate among its key enterprise accounts, demonstrating sustained platform adoption and customer trust.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce it has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements (the "Annual Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for its fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. Copies of the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Fiscal 2025 was a year of strategic execution that built on the vision MineHub outlined at the start of the year. Despite macroeconomic pressures extending sales cycles, the Company maintained rigorous focus on recurring SaaS revenue, which grew 17% year-over-year, while laying groundwork for scalable, sustainable growth.

Key highlights for the fiscal year include:

Customer Retention: The Company achieved a 100% renewal rate among key enterprise accounts, demonstrating strong platform adoption and customer trust.

Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") Growth: The MineHub platform recorded a 20% year-over-year increase in platform GMV, reaching US$14.7 billion, driven by heightened engagement from existing users and expanded transaction volumes.

Commercialization Success: Initiatives including the Company's digital trucking program with Southwire and the services agreement with a large Canadian bank delivered measurable operational efficiencies, reinforcing MineHub's value proposition in complex supply chains.

Innovation Momentum: MineHub introduced key enhancements to the platform, including the Document Uploader, Trade Insights Dashboard, and Assay Exchange, addressing critical workflow pain points with early adoption and strong interest from mining and logistics sectors.

Market Diversification: Outreach opportunities beyond copper and aluminum such as nickel, steel, and scrap metals have been initiated to broaden platform applications, leveraging MineHub's expertise in digitizing metals supply chains.

As industries face mounting regulatory and efficiency demands, MineHub is leveraging partnerships in Asia with key players including CargoGo and Sumitomo Corporation and strategic collaborations to accelerate adoption of its solutions. These efforts, combined with scalable product innovations, position the Company to sustainably grow recurring revenue in fiscal 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Andrea Aranguren commented, "Fiscal 2025 was a pivotal year for MineHub as we successfully executed our strategy to transition towards recurring SaaS revenue, resulting in a 17% year-over-year increase in the segment. Our growth in GMV, continued platform enhancements, and the closure of the Abaxx partnership reinforce our momentum and confidence to deliver long-term value. By prioritizing customer-driven innovation, operational discipline, and strategic focus, MineHub is building a resilient foundation for sustainable growth in volatile markets."

Accelerating Customer Activity

Accelerating customer activity is increasing cumulative GMV transacted on the MineHub platform. MineHub achieved GMV of US$14.7 billion of commodities transacted on its platform in the year ended January 31, 2025, compared to US$12.2 billion in the year ended January 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Business Highlights (November 1, 2024 - January 31, 2025)

Assay Exchange Dashboard Launch: On November 12, 2024, the Company launched its Assay Exchange Dashboard, to streamline concentrates, reducing assay exchange times by up to 10 days through integrated third-party lab and shipment data, while providing actionable insights into workflow status and lab performance.

CargoGo Partnership: On November 26, 2024, the Company partnered with CargoGo (owned by Elane Technology), a major supply chain visibility platform to enable its ability to serve its increasing customer base in Asia. The integration of MineHub's cloud-based platform with CargoGo's advanced logistics solutions provides seamless, secure sharing of data between the two platforms.

Abaxx Partnership: On December 30, 2024, the Company closed a strategic partnership with Abaxx Technologies Inc., increasing Abaxx's ownership in the Company to 19.87%. This collaboration accelerates shared vision for digitizing commodity markets, enabling deeper data integration and innovations in pre-and post-trade workflows for users.

Document Uploader Launch: On January 15, 2025, the Company launched its Document Uploader, automating the management of critical shipment documents (Bills of Lading, Certificates of Analysis) to reduce manual errors and delays. This innovation streamlines workflow challenges by automating processes, freeing businesses to focus on strategic growth. Future updates will expand to invoices and contracts.

Outlook for Fiscal 2026

Building on fiscal 2025's strategic groundwork, MineHub is well-positioned to accelerate growth through a phased execution plan that balances immediate priorities with long-term market expansion:

Core Market Execution:

Land & Expand: Execute on the existing pipeline for MineHub's Core Platform in copper and aluminum markets, while driving volume expansions with current customers to maximize recurring revenue.

Execute on the existing pipeline for MineHub's Core Platform in copper and aluminum markets, while driving volume expansions with current customers to maximize recurring revenue. Regional Momentum: Capitalize on strong interest in China and India, where regulatory and operational complexity amplifies the need for MineHub's solutions.

Adjacent Market Penetration:

Pipeline Development: Accelerate outreach in steel, nickel, and scrap metals, where preliminary customer interest validates diversification beyond core verticals.

Accelerate outreach in steel, nickel, and scrap metals, where preliminary customer interest validates diversification beyond core verticals. AI-Driven Sales: Deploy AI tools to streamline pipeline growth and shorten sales cycles, prioritizing high-potential sectors.

Strategic Collaboration:

Partnership Leverage: Deepen integrations with Surecomp (trade finance) and Abaxx (commodities exchange and clearing) to unlock cross-selling opportunities and new revenue streams.

Deepen integrations with Surecomp (trade finance) and Abaxx (commodities exchange and clearing) to unlock cross-selling opportunities and new revenue streams. ESG Accountability: Enhance end-to-end visibility tools to meet tightening sustainability reporting mandates.

New Market Testing:

Targeted Campaigns: Pilot entry into new markets with focused sales efforts.

Pilot entry into new markets with focused sales efforts. Customer Diversification: Expand outreach to brokers, trading intermediaries, and banks-complementing traditional mining and manufacturing clients.

Long-Term Growth Levers:

M&A Opportunities: Evaluate strategic opportunities that include niche platforms that align with MineHub's mission to become the comprehensive digital backbone of global commodity supply chains.

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended Jan 31, Year Ended Jan 31, Select Financial Information 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 386,391 $ 641,482 $ 2,019,913 $ 2,009,166 Cost of sales 278,161 334,250 1,162,049 1,147,878 Gross margin 108,230 307,232 857,864 861,288 Operating expenses Research and development 694,462 908,685 3,067,572 4,566,016 Sales and marketing 342,046 161,031 1,091,053 522,286 General and administrative 554,943 537,784 2,204,105 2,730,041 Stock based compensation 157,920 (132,760) 515,626 325,553 Amortization 26,818 7,670 107,274 93,860 Total operating expenses 1,776,189 1,482,410 6,985,630 8,237,756 Net loss from operations (1,667,959) (1,175,178) (6,127,766) (7,376,468) Total other income (expenses) 110,607 (72,613) (112,989) 893,836 Net and comprehensive loss $ (1,557,352) $ $ (1,247,791)

$ (6,240,755) $ (6,482,632)

Annual Financial Highlights

MineHub recorded revenue of $2.0 million in fiscal 2025, holding steady compared to the prior year. However, the composition of revenue shifted as the Company focused on growing stable, recurring SaaS revenue instead of pursuing non-recurring and highly variable professional services contracts. As a result, SaaS revenue increased by $240,374, representing a 17% increase compared to fiscal 2024, and this growth in SaaS revenue more than offset a decrease in professional services revenue.

Net loss for fiscal 2025 was $6.2 million, compared to a net loss of $6.5 million in the prior year. The decrease in net loss is primarily due to operating expense reductions, partially offset by non-recurring other income in the prior year.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

MineHub's fourth quarter fiscal 2025 revenue was $386,391. This represents a decrease of $255,091 compared to the prior year, as the Company has successfully transitioned to a recurring SaaS subscription revenue model rather than pursuing one-off professional services fee arrangements that occurred in fiscal 2024.

MineHub recorded a net loss of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.2 million in the same period last year. This $309,561 increase in net loss was primarily due to a decrease in professional services revenue, partially offset by changes in other income and expenses.

Webinar Details

The Company will also host an investor webinar to discuss its annual financial results on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET). The webinar will be hosted by Andrea Aranguren, Chief Executive Officer, and Monika Russell, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a corporate update, review the annual financial results, and discuss the company's outlook; followed by a question and answer session.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/MHUB-Q4-25-Investor-Webinar Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET) Dial-in: 778-907-2071 (Vancouver local) 647-374-4685 (Toronto local) Confirmation #: 838 6830 3357

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's management discussion and analysis for the year ended January 31, 2024, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

Footnotes:

(1)ARR is a Key Performance Indicator for the Company. Management considers ARR a key indicator of future recurring revenues and the trajectory of the business. ARR includes annualized revenue of all active SaaS platform revenue as of a specified point in time and assumes all active contracts are renewed on existing terms. ARR is subject to change through acquisition of new customers, and expansion or attrition of existing customers. ARR is not a standardized measure and may not be comparable to ARR disclosed by other issuers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253718

SOURCE: MineHub Technologies Inc.