WKN: 623100 | ISIN: DE0006231004 | Ticker-Symbol: IFX
Xetra
17.09.24
17:36 Uhr
29,985 Euro
+0,935
+3,22 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
TecDAX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,89529,98518:21
29,92030,01018:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2024 11:54 Uhr
Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprints' sensor empowers Infineon's SECORA Pay Bio solution to enhance convenience and trust of contactless biometric payments

Munich, Germany and Gothenburg, Sweden, 17 September 2024 - Fingerprint Cards AB (STO: FING B) and Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) today announced SECORA Pay Bio, an all-in-one biometric payment card solution that complies with Visa and Mastercard specifications. This new solution simplifies the process of producing biometric smart cards, making it as seamless and efficient as that of standard dual-interface payment cards.

The solution integrates Infineon's enhanced SLC39B system-on-chip (SoC) Secure Element and Fingerprints FPC1323 sensor into the Infineon Biometric Coil on Module (BCoM) package, leveraging the key advantages of inductive coupling technology. This will lead to a much simpler biometric payment card manufacturing process. The solution uses the fingerprint credentials securely stored on the card as a second authentication factor, enabling a convenient and trusted contactless payment experience.

"With this all-in-one solution for biometric payment cards, we are pushing the boundaries of payment cards further," said Tolgahan Yildiz, Head of the Trusted Mobile Connectivity and Transactions Product Line at Infineon. "SECORA Pay Bio enables easy-to-implement and scalable production of robust and reliable biometric payment cards with high throughput and a smooth consumer experience."

"We are very happy that the SECORA Pay Bio now is compliant with two of the world's biggest schemes. As we shift away from PINs and passwords, our collaboration with Infineon Technologies marks a significant step as we empower consumers with the convenience of biometric security in their everyday lives. The solution enables card manufacturers to use already existing card manufacturing equipment to produce biometric payment cards and enables scalable and efficient volume production," said Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints.

Biometric payment solution with excellent contactless performance
SECORA Pay Bio extends Infineon's SECORA Pay solution family. The solution integrates Fingerprints' sensor and Infineon's SLC39B Secure Element into a single dual-interface package, the innovative Infineon Biometric Coil on Module (BCoM). The SLC39B system-on-chip (SoC) Secure Element with an integrated power source offers large memory size and various peripherals, as well as excellent contactless performance. Based on innovative inductive coupling technology without wire connection from the BCoM module to the card antenna, manufacturing complexity can be drastically reduced, and the card robustness and long-term reliability can be significantly improved. In addition, the biometric sensor card production can now be implemented on existing dual interface card manufacturing equipment with only minor operational changes. As the SECORA Pay Bio solution complies with both Mastercard and VISA specifications, the use of BCoM technology would not require additional performance testing, enabling a flexible and rapid rollout with outstanding performance and a frictionless onboarding process.

Two new innovative enrollment options are supported
SECORA Pay Bio supports a wide range of enrollment options, including enrollment devices, smartphone apps and in-field enrollment. The innovative SECORA Pay Bio enrollment sheet makes fingerprint enrolling via smartphone easier than ever before. In addition, SECORA Pay Bio is the first biometric payment solution to support in-field enrollment. This allows cardholders to use biometric payment cards without any additional effort or devices. Moreover, with these new biometric cards, the fingerprint template is trained with each payment transaction, improving the user experience even further.

Availability
The SECORA Pay Bio solution supports the latest payment applications according to EMV specifications. The pilot proven product is available with full design-in package and ready for mass-production. More information is available at www.infineon.com/secorapaybio

For further information, please contact:
Adam Philpott, President & CEO


Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) - the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.