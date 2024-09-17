RIWI Corp.: RIWI to Present & Participate in 1x1 Meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024

RIWI Corp. (TSXV:RIWI)(OTC:RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, today announced that it will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 2:30PM (Local Time -PST). Greg Wong, CEO of RIWI Corp. will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM Eastern Time (2:30PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51191

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with RIWI, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Greg Wong

Phone:1-833-FOR-RIWI (367-7494)

Address:33 Bloor St East, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M4W 3H1

Email: investors@riwi.com

SOURCE: RIWI via Planet MicroCap

