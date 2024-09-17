MOMO Becomes Official Logitech G Sim Racing Partner, Bringing Revolutionary Motorsport Wheels to the New Logitech G Racing Series Products

LOGI PLAY-Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming and sim racing technologies and gear, announced today at Logi Play, a multi-year partnership with MOMO that includes the introduction of two new premium wheels: the SIM GT 320 and SIM GT-Racer 290 designed to the exact specifications of the latest Logitech G RS Wheel Hub.

MOMO, the iconic Italian motorsports brand, has produced hand-crafted racing equipment for over sixty years for prestigious brands like Ferrari, Porsche, and Rolls Royce and racing legends such as Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

"We are proud to collaborate with Logitech G, bringing together the unmatched legacy of MOMO in motorsports with the cutting-edge innovation of Logitech G. This union of two excellence-driven brands is poised to set a new standard for sim racers, delivering a product that is deeply rooted in racing tradition yet perfectly crafted for modern-day competition," said Massimo Ciocca, CEO of MOMO S.r.l.

As part of the agreement, MOMO is an officially recognized partner for the Logitech G Sim Racing Wheels category. Under this exclusive agreement, Logitech G becomes MOMO's sole partner in all sim racing and gaming matters.

MOMO will design, develop, manufacture, and launch Logitech G Racing Series-compatible premium steering wheels.

"Our partnership with MOMO, which first began in 2002, is a commitment to providing sim racers with a portfolio of high-performance racing wheels that elevate the experience and match drivers' individual racing style," said Peter Kingsley, CMO at Logitech G. "With MOMO's rich heritage and authentic racing DNA, we're proud to launch wheels that set the standard for precision and realism."

MOMO has meticulously designed premium racing wheels in close collaboration with Logitech G to ensure seamless compatibility with the RS Wheel Hub. Utilizing the same 100% hand-crafted in Italy production methods as their entire range of steering wheels, these wheels feature a 3mm thick black anodized aluminum plate and a luxurious hand-wrapped microfiber rim grip. The SIM GT-Racer 290 Wheel matches the 290mm diameter of the Logitech RS Wheels, while the GT Wheel offers a more significant 320mm option, as their names suggest.

In addition to the two wheels, Logitech G is excited to announce that, thanks to the Racing Series QR Adapter's incredible flexibility, MOMO's full range is now compatible with PRO Racing Wheel. Whether you prefer a wood-grained, heritage option, a premium leather-finished wheel inspired by the street, or authentic racing wheels, you can select your racing style from over 100 MOMO steering wheels.

Pricing and Availability

The MOMO X G SIM wheels are expected to be available in January 2025.

Expected USD MSRP: $199

SIM GT 320

SIM GT-RACER 290

For additional information, please visit Logitech G website and blog or connect on Instagram and X.

About MOMO

For motorsports enthusiasts, MOMO is more than a brand; it's a symbol of performance and precision. Whether it's a weekend track day or a local autocross event, MOMO's products enhance the driving experience. With MOMO, amateur racers can trust in the same quality and craftsmanship that professional drivers rely on. From steering wheels, hubs, and seats to FIA homologated racing equipment for drivers and teams, MOMO offers a range of products designed to improve control and provide an edge on the track.

MOMO brings to the market the finest Italian style, a long tradition of quality, our proven racing success, and technological innovation that is respectful of the environment. MOMO continues to develop innovative racing products by combining advanced technology with quality superior design.

For more information on our products, call us at 800-788-9353 (U.S) or +39 02 424112 (Europe), visit us online at momo.com, or visit any authorized MOMO dealer.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and unite people when working, creating, gaming, and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play in a good way for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

Logitech and Logitech G are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

