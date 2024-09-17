Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
WKN: A1XFCC | ISIN: US5534981064
Frankfurt
17.09.24
08:02 Uhr
160,00 Euro
+2,00
+1,27 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 23:00 Uhr
112 Leser
MSA Safety Highlights Full Range of Services & Solutions; Latest Connected Firefighter Enhancements at Emergency Services Show

MSA Bristol Managed Services, Power of Data Featured at ESS

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefighters can face different challenges on the job every day and may need a variety of equipment to help keep them protected and safe on each call. From the gear they wear to the technology they use, MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA) has the expertise and solutions to help firefighters and fire brigades protect themselves and their communities. These broad range of MSA Safety fire safety solutions will be on display at the upcoming Emergency Services Show (ESS) in Birmingham, held the 18 and 19 September.

MSA Safety will also be featuring its Gallet brand of fire helmets at ESS, including the GALLET® F2XR Rescue Helmet. Designed to meet a multitude of challenges, the GALLET F2XR rescue helmet is certified for wildland firefighting, technical rescue, urban search and rescue, climbing, and water rescue, providing firefighters a versatile option that can help to enhance their safety during operations.

Featured this year at ESS will be MSA Bristol Managed Services, part of the MSA Safety Services & Solutions portfolio. An end-to-end solution helping to promote first responder safety, MSA Bristol Managed Services offers total management and logistical support for the care and maintenance of fire protective clothing (FPC) and firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE). Bristol Managed Services associates have developed intensive repair routines based on years of experience and proven results, while adhering to key standards covering cleaning and inspection in the United Kingdom.

Providing care for more than 50,000 firefighters across the United Kingdom, Bristol Managed Services has three service centres and handles all services in-house, providing control and traceability throughout the entire cleaning and repair process. As a FPC manufacturer and service provider, having all operations in-house provides MSA Bristol with the unique ability to find solutions and quickly respond to unique situations or incidents in the fire service, helping to keep customers safe and their equipment functional.

"We help to keep our customers and their teams safe, here in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe and the Middle East," said Dave Howells, President, MSA International. "We've been leading the way in driving advancements in safety solutions by focusing on customer-driven innovation. Throughout our history, this has been one of our main focuses. We remain committed to this and will continue working alongside our customers to help find or develop the solutions that address their challenges effectively."

MSA Safety will have the full line of Bristol fire protective clothing on display at ESS this year, including:

  • MSA Bristol Rescue Stretch:Bristol's newest style, it integrates one of the industry's latest innovations, the lightweight GORE-TEX CROSSTECH® PYRAD® stretch fabric, and is flexible, waterproof, wind proof, and has blood-borne pathogen protection;
  • Bristol X4 Wildland Garment: Designed to be worn for longer periods of time in hot environments, it offers lightweight comfort to help firefighters in situations where wearing a structural suit could be too inefficient, and;
  • Bristol X4 TRW-Hybrid Suit: Designed for the evolving demands of technical rescue teams and wildland firefighters alike, it can transition from technical rescue to wildland firefighting applications.

ESS attendees will also see the latest enhancements to MSA's Connected Firefighter Platform, an ecosystem of hardware and software technologies that help fire departments better manage PPE and related data associated with use and maintenance. This includes the M1 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA); the MSA HUB, a wireless, cloud-connected gateway for on-scene and remote monitoring; and FireGrid software.

MSA Safety will be highlighting the impact and value of the data that is available from the Connected Firefighter Platform and how data transmitted directly from the M1 SCBA to the cloud is integrated with FireGrid to help enhance safety, inform on-scene decision making, and make remote monitoring and post-event analysis easier. FireGrid Inventory Management capabilities will also be featured this year, showing how FireGrid can digitize tasks like equipment compliance checks and inspection schedules for SCBA and fire helmets. Inventory Manager can address equipment management challenges, eliminate paperwork and make information easily accessible in a fire department's FireGrid account. This helps departments better track equipment location and usage, and manage equipment cleaning, inspection and maintenance, which ultimately enhances equipment longevity.

"With our Connected Firefighter Platform, we're continually working to provide valuable insights to firefighters and fire brigades without adding complexity or getting in the way," said Bob Apel, MSA Safety Executive Director of Fire Service and Digital Experience. "At ESS, we're looking forward to having conversations with our customers and showcasing how our solutions can help them make progress toward their safety goals and make compliance easier. We know the fire service market and environment are constantly evolving, and we are continually looking at ways to enhance our capabilities to bring innovative solutions to the fire service to help keep firefighters safe and ready to go."

This year MSA is in Booth 5/G190. Keep up-to-date with the latest ESS happenings by visiting gb.msasafety.com/ess or following MSA Safety's social media platforms.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

MSA Safety will have the full line of Bristol fire protective clothing on display at ESS this year, including MSA Bristol Rescue Stretch, Bristol X4 Wildland Garment, and Bristol X4 TRW-Hybrid Suit.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508018/GALLET_F2XR_Technical_Rescue_Hero.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508019/MSA_Bristol_X4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508020/MSA_Bristol_Managed_Services_Racks.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508021/MSA_Bristol_Managed_Services_Washing.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479457/MSA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/msa-safety-highlights-full-range-of-services--solutions-latest-connected-firefighter-enhancements-at-emergency-services-show-302250976.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
