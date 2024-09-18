Anzeige
WKN: A1J1MD | ISIN: FR0011289040
18.09.2024
18.09.2024 07:23 Uhr
107 Leser
SQLI: SUSPENSION OF LISTING

Paris - 18 September 2024. SQLI, a European group dedicated to digital services, announces that it has asked Euronext to suspend the listing of its shares until further notice and pending the publication of a press release.

Receive SQLI financial news free of charge by email by signing on at: www.actusnews.com

About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital. Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers, and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop, and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency, and promote their growth. SQLI's 2,100 employees are spread over 12 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2023, the SQLI group generated revenues of €251m. SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.

https://www.sqli.com

Follow SQLI on LinkedIn

Follow SQLI on Facebook and Twitter

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87734-suspension_eng.pdf

