Acuity RM Group Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

18 September 2024

Acuity RM Group plc

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Acuity RM Group plc is pleased to announce that Directors, Angus Forrest, Kerry Chambers and Kate Buchan will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 24 September 2024, 11:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 23 September 2024, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Acuity RM Group plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/acuity-rm-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Acuity RM Group plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please contact: Acuity RM Group Plc www.acuityrmgroup.com Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 Zeus (NOMAD & Broker) Mike Coe / Sarah Mather 0203 829 5000 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.