Acuity RM Group Plc - Statement re Business and Directorate

13 June 2025

Acuity RM Group plc

("Company" or "Group")

Update on the Business and Directorate

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity, which supplies its award-winning risk management STREAM® software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market announces an update on business developments in 2025 and changes to directors' roles and conditions.

In summary key developments are:

Market - cybersecurity sector

The Group has refocused on cybersecurity, a growth market where STREAM® can demonstrate technical excellence and long term competitive advantages. In 2025 there have been many high profile cybersecurity breaches with demonstrable costs, reinforcing our conviction that the market opportunity for STREAM® is developing further.

At the start of the year the sales pipeline was spread across a wide range of risk management areas, where our expertise in cybersecurity risks carried relatively little weight. It has been purged and is being rebuilt and is now focused on appropriate opportunities in the cybersecurity space. Acuity had a stand at the Infosec trade show held the week commencing 2 June. It generated significant interest and a record number of actionable leads for Acuity at a trade show.

Efficiencies and financials

There have been changes to improve efficiencies in all areas; for example the new marketing processes include an AI element which, based on their activity, harvests organisations' interest to invest in cybersecurity solutions. This should increase sales productivity by reducing the time from the point an opportunity is created to date of order, and should increase the pipeline conversion ratios. We are being supported in this work by a US consultancy firm whose founder has achieved impressive results growing other SaaS businesses. They elected to take part of their fee in equity to share in the expected returns that success should bring.

There has been a review of pricing and charges with changes made to appropriately charge customers for benefits delivered, to reward partners for sales achieved and to increase appeal at the starter level.

A range of other measures have been taken to improve the finances of the business. This includes a review of costs. £400,000 pa of savings have been made to date with a further £300,000 pa estimated to be delivered by the year end.

Chairman Role

As part of the changes, from the start of June the role of Chairman has reverted to being a non-executive role, at a salary of £60,000 pa of which one sixth will be deferred until 31 December 2025. It will include responsibility for identifying and delivering complementary acquisitions. The other two non-executives remain on salaries of £15,000 pa and these are entirely deferred until 31 December 2025. Deferred pay at 31 December net of taxes will be invested in the Company's shares.

Angus Forrest, Chairman, commented; "Since he started David has made major changes to improve the Group's performance. Although it is only five months, most of David's initiatives have begun to deliver the expected enhancements.The focus of the business on new marketing is developing well and we have several new business contracts in negotiation.There is a renewed focus on financial performance and we have implemented a major cost reduction programme.There is still much to do but the market opportunity for management of cybersecurity risk and GRC is large and growing strongly, so we expect to be able to report significant progress towards cash generative trading at the end of 2025."

