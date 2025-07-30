Acuity RM Group Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

30 July 2025

Acuity RM Group plc

('Acuity", or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed. The results of the proxy voting will be made available in due course on the Company's website.