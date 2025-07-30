Acuity RM Group Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30
30 July 2025
Acuity RM Group plc
('Acuity", or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed. The results of the proxy voting will be made available in due course on the Company's website.
For further information please contact:
Acuity RM Group plc
https://acuityrmgroup.com
Angus Forrest
+44 (0) 20 3582 0566
Zeus (NOMAD & Broker)
https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk
Mike Coe / James Bavister
+44 (0) 20 3829 5000
Peterhouse Capital (Joint broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
+44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Clear Capital (Joint broker)
Bob Roberts
+44 (0) 20 3869 6080
© 2025 PR Newswire