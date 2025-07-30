Anzeige
Acuity RM Group Plc - Result of AGM

Acuity RM Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

30 July 2025

Acuity RM Group plc

('Acuity", or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed. The results of the proxy voting will be made available in due course on the Company's website.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group plc

https://acuityrmgroup.com

Angus Forrest

+44 (0) 20 3582 0566

Zeus (NOMAD & Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Mike Coe / James Bavister

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Peterhouse Capital (Joint broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Clear Capital (Joint broker)

Bob Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3869 6080


