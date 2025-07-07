Acuity RM Group Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

7 July 2025

ACUITY RM GROUP PLC

("Acuity" or the "Company")

Availability of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM) announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Annual Report and Accounts"), together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Notice"), to be held at held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital, (3rd Floor), 80 Cheapside, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 6EE at 10.30 a.m. on 30 July 2025 are available on the Company's website at www.acuityrmgroup.com ..

All shareholders on the share register will be sent a hard copy proxy card in order to vote.

Those shareholders who have opted to receive a hard copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice will be sent a copy by post.

For further information: