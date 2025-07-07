Anzeige
WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 | Ticker-Symbol: BJZ0
Frankfurt
07.07.25 | 15:29
0,012 Euro
+4,55 % +0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.07.2025 17:12 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
Acuity RM Group Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

7 July 2025

ACUITY RM GROUP PLC

("Acuity" or the "Company")

Availability of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM) announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Annual Report and Accounts"), together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Notice"), to be held at held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital, (3rd Floor), 80 Cheapside, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 6EE at 10.30 a.m. on 30 July 2025 are available on the Company's website at www.acuityrmgroup.com..

All shareholders on the share register will be sent a hard copy proxy card in order to vote.

Those shareholders who have opted to receive a hard copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice will be sent a copy by post.

For further information:

Acuity RM Group plc

https://www.acuityrmgroup.com

Angus Forrest, Chairman

020 3582 0566

Zeus Capital ltd (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Mike Coe / James Bavister

020 3829 5000

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

020 7469 0936

Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Bob Roberts

020 3869 6080


© 2025 PR Newswire
