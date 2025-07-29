Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

29 July 2025

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity", the "Company" or the "Group")

Issue of Equity

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group is pleased to announce that, as part of an agreement with Ridgecrest plc, the Company acquired some loanstock owned by Ridgecrest plc. In the event that any value could be obtained in relation to sale of the loanstock, Acuity is required to pay Ridgecrest plc 50% of that value which at the choice of Acuity can be settled in shares. The first instalment was settled as announced on 19 May, a further £10,000 was recently received in relation to sale of the loanstock, and therefore £5,000 is due to Ridgecrest plc and will be satisfied by the issue of 416,666 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares").

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that such Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 4 August 2025. The New Ordinary Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of the New Ordinary Shares, respectively and will otherwise be identical to and rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares.

Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 204,618,249 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which none are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 204,618,249 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact: Acuity RM Group plc https://acuityrmgroup.com Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 Zeus (NOMAD & Broker) https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / James Bavister +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Peterhouse Capital (Joint broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Clear Capital (Joint broker) Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.