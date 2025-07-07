Acuity RM Group Plc - Product Launch

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

7 July 2025

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity", the "Company" or the "Group")

New product launch

The directors of Acuity are delighted to announce the launch of a major redevelopment of its leading cybersecurity risk management software product, STREAM®. NextGen STREAM® represents a step change in terms of usability, configurability and AI-readiness.

All existing customers will be moved to the new version throughout the rest of 2025. With immediate effect, most new SaaS customers will experience NextGen STREAM®, with those requiring on-premise installations to follow in the months ahead.

Customer Benefits of NextGen STREAM®

Simplifies cyber risk management due to its intuitive design

Increases continuous control monitoring capability - automates checking for vulnerabilities, combined with real time threat data, providing real time actionable decision-intelligence

Improves continuous compliance automation - assess controls once, understand your level of compliance across multiple frameworks

Cyber Risk Quantification - quickly and easily measure financial loss exposure and the actions needed to make the most significant impact. Streamline board reporting and business case building.

Easier and quicker integrations to provide CISOs with a cyber command centre, enabling CISO's to take greater control of their ever-expanding threat surface

Even faster, simpler configuration, taking Time-To-Value from weeks to days and even hours

Artificial Intelligence (AI) features to improve performance and add functions

New Market opportunities

Partners Intuitive design removes barriers for partners to use STREAM® as the basis of their Virtual CISO and compliance consulting services Easier integrations unlocks the ability to offer STREAM® as a white-labelled Cyber governance, risk and compliance (GRC) module in a larger individual software vendor's ecosystem Product-Led Growth (PLG) Simple design and configurability enable customers to sign up and start realising value rapidly without the need for Acuity to perform manual onboarding PLG unlocks growth via word of mouth from customers talking about the benefits of STREAM® both within and outside of their organisation Greatly enhanced vendor management capabilities mean that Acuity RM is delivering a stand-alone third-party risk management application in addition to serving as an enhancement to the existing STREAM® product.

Additional Benefits for Investors

The Directors believe that the launch of NextGen STREAM® will generate significant benefits for Acuity and for its shareholders. These benefits include:

Faster growth and larger markets - a white label version vastly expands the global market opportunity and allows faster growth

Greater operating leverage - less manual work delivers greater client value

Faster, easier, more frequent updates enabled by improved development capability mean that Acuity is well positioned to win new business in the short and long-term

Lower running costs - expected to reduce costs by c. £150,000 pa

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive, commented; "Security teams are drowning in alerts while real threats slip through undetected. NextGen STREAM® cuts through the noise by correlating threat data with business context, giving CISOs the prioritised intelligence they need to make faster, more informed decisions. Instead of chasing false positives, our clients can focus on the risks that actually matter to your business."

A demonstration of NextGen STREAM® can be seen on the Company's website. Contact us at Acuity for a demo personalised to your specific situation. (https://acuityrm.com)

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.