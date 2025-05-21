Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2025

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or the "Company")

Result of Broker Option and Issue of Equity

Acuity RM Group plc (LSE: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity confirms that, further to its announcement of 7:00 a.m. on 19 May 2025 the Broker Option has now closed. The Broker Option raised £10,000 at the issue price of 1 pence per share through the issue of 1,000,000 new Ordinary Shares ("Broker Option Shares").

Each Broker Option Share issued has a warrant (the "Warrants") attached, granting the holder the right to subscribe for an additional new Ordinary Share at an exercise price of 1.5 pence per new Ordinary Share. Investors in the Broker Option Shares will be issued with a total of 1,000,000 Warrants.

Therefore, pursuant to the announcement of its fundraising on 19 May 2025, and following the close of the Broker Option, the Company has raised a total of £421,071 pursuant to the Fundraising.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the Broker Option Shares to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the Broker Option Shares will commence on AIM at 8.00 a.m. on or around 23 May 2025 ("Admission").

The Broker Option Shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company following Completion of the Fundraise, including the issue of the Broker Option Shares, will be 193,701,583 with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's share capital pursuant to the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in Appendix II of the Company's announcement issued at 7:00 a.m. on 19 May 2025, unless the context requires otherwise.

For further information please contact: Acuity RM Group plc https://www.acuityrmgroup.com Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker) https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / James Bavister 0203 829 5000 Peterhouse Capital (Joint broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.