

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - City of London Investment Trust Plc. (CTY.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2024 net return before taxation was 297.95 million pounds, higher than last year's 62.82 million pounds.



Return per ordinary share climbed to 59.35 pence from prior year's 12.85 pence. City of London's revenue earnings per share increased 3.6 percent to 20.87 pence from 20.14 pence last year.



NAV per ordinary share climbed to 424.3 pence from 385.2 pence a year ago.



Gross revenue and capital gains surged to 310.57 million pounds from 74.86 million pounds last year.



The company's income from investments held at fair value through profit or loss improved to 109.34 million pounds from last year's 101.75 million pounds.



Further, City of London's annual dividend grew by 2.5 percent to 20.60p per share



City of London also announced that Samantha Wren, after being nine years on the Board, will retire at Annual General Meeting on October 31.



